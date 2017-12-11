RV swim team hosts winter invite

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The River Valley swim team claimed first place in six events on Friday in Gallia County, in the team’s home invitational.

The lone first place relay team for the hosts was the girls 400-meter freestyle team. The Lady Raiders had teams take second and eighth in the 200m freestyle relay, while the Silver and Black were sixth in 200m medley.

RVHS senior Alyssa Lollathin placed first in both the 100m freestyle and in the 200m freestyle to lead the Lady Raiders. Also in the 200m freestyle, Maddee Tabor claimed eighth, while Julia Nutter (ninth), Tabor (12th) and Alyssa Bennett (13th) also competed in the 100m freestyle.

The Lady Raiders’ other first place finish came from sophomore Elisabeth Moffett in the 50m freestyle, an event in which Jenna Burke was fourth, Alyssa Bennett was 15th and Bailey Bennett was 19th. Moffett also earned a second place finish in the 100m breaststroke, with Nutter claiming sixth in the race.

RVHS senior Kenzie Baker was second in the 100m butterfly and fourth in the 200m individual medley, with Rankin placing seventh in the 100m butterfly. In the 100m backstroke, Jenna Burke was third, while Natosha Rankin was ninth and Bailey Bennett was 12th.

The River Valley boys had relay teams finish third and sixth in the 200m medley, third in the 400m freestyle and fifth in the 200m freestyle.

RVHS sophomore Ethan Cline earned both of the Raiders first place finishes, winning the 400m freestyle and the 200m freestyle, with Wyatt Bragg (8th) and Chase Johnson (11th) also competing in the 200m freestyle. Bragg earned a fifth place finish in the 100m butterfly for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders’ lone runner-up was George Rickett in the 100m backstroke, while Ryan Lollathin was sixth and Noah Meerwinck was seventh. Rickett earned a fourth place finish in the 200m individual medley for RVHS, while in the 100m breaststroke, Will Edgar was fourth and Ian Eblin placed ninth.

In the 50m freestyle, Cole Franklin was fourth, Ryan Lollathin took 14th, Eblin placed 18th and Ethan Browning took 20th. Competing in the 100m freestyle for the Raiders were Franklin (sixth), Edgar (seventh), Browning (13th), Meerwinck (15th) and Johnson (21st).

River Valley will swim again on Dec. 23 at the Huntington Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

