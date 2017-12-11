Raiders 3rd at Warren Invitational

VINCENT, Ohio — The River Valley wrestling team came away with third place on Saturday at the 12-team Hickory Grove Market Invitational, hosted by Warren High School in Washington County.

The Raiders had one weight class champion and seven top-four finishers at the annual event, which led to a final team tally of 208 points.

The host Warriors won the team title with a final tally of 310 points, while Athens was the overall runner-up with 269 points.

Jacob Edwards captured first place in the 126-pound division after going 5-0 with five pinfall victories, while Coalton Burns (120) and Jeremiah Dobbins (152) both came away with second place efforts in their respective weight classes.

Burns finished 3-1 overall with two pinfall wins and a 13-7 decision, while Dobbins went 3-1 with two pinfall wins and a 17-2 technical fall.

Joseph Burns (113), Eric Weber (160) and Nathaniel Michael (170) each finished third in their respective divisions, with Weber going 4-1 overall with four pinfall wins. Burns and Michael each went 3-2 overall with three pinfall wins apiece.

Zach Stein also placed fourth in the 220-pound weight class after going 1-3 overall, which included a pinfall victory.

Warren had weight class champions in eight of the 14 divisions, while Maysville was next with two individual champions. The Raiders joined Williamstown, Athens and Belpre with a divisional champion apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Hickory Grove Market Invitational held at Warren High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmedimidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

