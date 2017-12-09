CLCS fends off Hannan, 49-46

ASHTON, W.Va. — Close, but no proverbial cigar.

Visiting Cross Lanes Christian made small 17-14 run down the stretch and ultimately held on for a 49-46 victory over the Hannan boys basketball team on Friday night in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The game itself was a back-and-forth battle as the host Wildcats (0-2) jumped out to a small 6-5 first quarter advantage, but the Warriors (4-2) received six points from Jack Ingold during a 13-9 second period run that gave the guests an 18-15 edge headed into the break.

Logan Nibert scored six points in the third canto as part of a 17-14 surge that allowed HHS to knot the game up at 32-all, with all of the fireworks coming in the finale.

Malachi Cade scored a dozen points in the fourth for the Wildcats, while Ingold and Casey Legg each scored seven markers down the stretch for CLCS while wrapping up the one-possession outcome.

Hannan made 16 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 8-of-10 at the free throw line for 80 percent.

Cade led the hosts with a game-high 20 points, with 14 of those coming after halftime. Dalton Coleman hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Nibert ended the evening with six points.

Andrew Gillispie, Matthew Qualls and Devrick Burris completed the scoring with respective tallies of four, three and two points — all of which came in the third canto.

Cross Lanes Christian netted 19 total field goals — including a single three-pointer — and also went 10-of-19 at the charity stripe for 53 percent.

Legg led the Warriors with 14 points and Ingold added 13 points, while Adam Ford and Sam Dillons each contributed seven markers. Trey Lowery, Elijah Stepp, Reed Fisher and Brendan Jeffrey completed the winning total with two points apiece.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Jamie Darren Christian Academy at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

