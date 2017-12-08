Meigs breezes by Lady Bulldogs, 55-26

THE PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders are off and running in league play.

The Meigs girls basketball began its Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division slate in style on Thursday evening, defeating host Athens by a 55-26 count in McAfee Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (2-2, 1-0 TVC Ohio) made a pair of trifectas and a quartet of free throws in the opening quarter, as the guests opened a 10-6 lead eight minutes into play.

Meigs sank four two-pointers in the second stanza, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) by a 8-to-5 clip to make the margin 18-11 by halftime.

On the strength of four three-pointers in the third quarter, the Maroon and Gold outscored AHS by a 21-5 tally, extending the lead to 39-16 headed into the finale.

Athens had its best offensive quarter of the night in the fourth, scoring 10 points, but the the Lady Marauders finished the night with 16 points, sealing the 55-26 victory.

With seven players in the scoring column, including three in double-figures, the Lady Marauders were led by Kassidy Betzing with 14 points. Marissa Noble poured in a dozen points for the guests, Devin Humphreys added 10, while Maddie Fields came up with eight. Jacynda Glover and Taylor Swartz scored four points apiece in the triumph, while Becca Pullins had three markers.

Noble hit a game-best four three-pointers, Fields added two trifectas, while Betzing and Pullins each made one from long range.

Laura Manderick led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, including six from beyond the arc. Lily Mills scored five points for the hosts, Emmareald Jean-Francas added four, while Bella Tan and Emma Harter scored two apiece. Mindi Gregory rounded out the Athens scoring with one point in the setback.

For the game, Meigs was 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line, where Athens was 2-of-8 (25 percent).

The Lady Marauders will attempt to sweep Athens on Jan. 22, when these teams meet in Rocksprings.

MHS is back in action at home on Monday with Wellston visits Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

