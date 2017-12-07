Hurricane breezes past Lady Knights, 90-42

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Despite reaching a season-high in points, the Point Pleasant girls basketball team dropped its fourth straight decision on Wednesday night during a 90-42 setback to visiting Hurricane in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (0-4) increased their offensive output for the fourth consecutive time this season, but the hosts also allowed a season-high in points as the Lady Redskins (1-0) scored 35 points in the opening canto and ultimately never looked back.

The game itself featured a total of 82 free throw attempts, and neither squad managed to hit half of their charity tosses. Three players fouled out of the contest and there were also a total of 59 fouls called in the physical matchup.

Mary Rogoszewski scored 14 points and Nadia Legros added 11 markers for HHS in the opening canto, helping the Red and White build a sizable 35-12 advantage eight minutes into regulation.

Things slowed down a bit in the second stanza and the Red and Black kept things much more respectable in the second canto, but the guests still made a small 12-10 run while securing a 47-22 edge headed into the intermission.

Hurricane had five different players score in the third period, while Peyton Campbell scored seven points for PPHS during a 27-9 run that gave the Lady Redskins a commanding 74-31 advantage headed into the finale.

The guests ended regulation with a 16-11 run to wrap up the 48-point triumph.

The Lady Knights made 11 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 18-of-38 from the free throw line for 47 percent.

Campbell led Point Pleasant with a game-high 28 points, with seven of those coming the first quarter and another nine coming in the fourth.

Hannah Smith was next with nine points, while Morgan Miller and Lanea Cochran respectively rounded things out with three points and two points.

HHS made 33 total field goals — including four three-pointers — and also went 20-of-44 at the charity stripe for 45 percent.

Rogoszewski paced Hurricane with 22 points and Legros chipped in 19 points, while Brooke Lucas and Zoe Tolley respectively added 10 and nine markers to the winning cause.

Callen Bostic was next with seven points, with Mackenzie Taylor and Kelci Adams each contributing six points. Maddie Pifer and Sarah Westfall scored four points apiece, while Alexis Imperial, Isabella Ruggier and Morgan Kenworthy completed the winning tally with one point each.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it travels to Winfield for a 2 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

