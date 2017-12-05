Blue Angels rally past Rock Hill, 53-50

PEDRO, Ohio — It’s not how you start something, but rather how you finish it.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball overcame a 10-point halftime deficit with a 36-23 second half charge on Monday night during a 53-50 victory over host Rock Hill in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both programs in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (4-0, 1-0 OVC) were slow out of the gates as the guests made only one field goal in the first quarter, allowing the Redwomen (1-1, 0-1) to secure a 14-6 edge through eight minutes of play.

RHHS received seven points from Kyleigh Noel as part of small 13-11 second period run, allowing the Red and White to take a 27-17 cushion into the intermission.

The Blue and White made their big surge in the third canto as Alex Barnes scored eight points and Ryelee Sipple added six markers during a 21-8 run, which gave the guests a 38-35 advantage headed into the finale.

Both teams netted 15 points apiece down the stretch, allowing GAHS remain unbeaten while wrapping up the come-from-behind triumph.

The Blue Angels netted 19-of-50 shot attempts for 38 percent, including a 4-of-11 effort from three-point territory for 36 percent. Gallia Academy was also 11-of-21 at the free throw line for 52 percent and posted team totals of 33 rebounds, 14 steals and seven assists to go along with 19 turnovers.

Barnes led the guests with 16 points, followed by Hunter Copley with 14 points and Ashton Webb with nine markers. Sipple and Maddy Petro rounded out the winning tally with seven points apiece.

Copley led GAHS with nine rebounds and Sipple hauled in seven caroms, with Copley and Webb each leading the team with two assists. Barnes had a team-best six steals, while Macey Siders provided the Angels’ only blocked shot.

Rock Hill made 22 total field goals, which included five trifectas, and also went 5-of-16 at the charity stripe for 31 percent.

Noel led the hosts with a game-high 18 points, followed by Makayla Scott and Maddie Scott with eight markers apiece. Lucy Simpson and Ryleigh Morris were next with six points each, while Kelsey Olderham and Makenzie Hanshaw completed things with two points apiece.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it hosts Ironton in an OVC contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

