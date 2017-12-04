River Valley swimmers compete at Athens Invite

ATHENS, Ohio — The River Valley girls took 10th and the RVHS boys placed 14th out of 27 teams on each side in Saturday’s Athens Invitational at Ohio University.

The Lady Raiders had a trio of top-10 finishes, including two in relay races. River Valley’s best finish of the day was a fifth place mark in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Lady Raiders were seventh in the 200-yard medley, while taking 20th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The only individual to earn a top-10 finish for River Valley was senior Alyssa Lollathin, who was 10th in the 200-yard freestyle. Also in the 200-yard freestyle, RVHS sophomore Elisabeth Moffett claimed 16th.

Moffett placed 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke, while Julia Nutter took 39th in the event. RVHS senior Kenzie Baker was 17th in the 100-yard butterfly and 22nd in the 200-yard individual medley, while Jenna Burke claimed 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke, an event in which Bailey Bennett took 45th.

Alyssa Lollathin also picked up an 11th place finish in the 100-yard freestyle for the Lady Raiders. Also in the 100-yard freestyle for RVHS, Burke placed 29th, Natosha Rankin was 77th, Maddee Tabor finished 78th, while Alyssa Bennett claimed 80th.

Competing in the 50-yard freestyle for the Lady Raiders were Nutter (70th), Tabor (77th), Alyssa Bennett (84th), Rankin (85th) and Bailey Bennett (89th).

The River Valley boys squad claimed two top-10 finishes, with a ninth place mark in the 200-yard medley and a 10th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Raider quartet claimed 11th.

On the boys side, River Valley’s top individual finisher was sophomore Ethan Cline, who was 11th in the 500-yard freestyle. Raiders senior Will Edgar was 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke, an event in which Ian Eblin claimed 29th.

RVHS senior George Rickett was 17th in the 200-yard individual medley and 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke, with Ryan Lollathin and Noah Meerwinck taking 25th and 30th respectively in the 100-yard backstroke.

In the 100-yard butterfly for RVHS, Wyatt Bragg took 24th, while in the 200-yard freestyle, Cole Franklin was 29th and Bragg was 31st.

Franklin led a trio of Raiders with a 29th place in the 100-yard freestyle, with Ryan Lollathin taking 34th and Meerwinck placing 55th.

In the 50-yard freestyle for the Silver and Black Edgar was 32nd, Eblin claimed 59th and Chase Johnson finished 74th.

River Valley will swim again on Friday in its first home meet of the season.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.