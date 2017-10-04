Blue Devils tie Pointers, 1-1

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Blue Devils ended their Ohio Valley Conference campaign the same way they started it.

With a draw.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School soccer squad played host South Point to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday night, and thus concluded its second OVC season in only the league’s second year for the sport.

Both the Blue Devils and Pointers shared last year’s inaugural OVC championship, which this year was won outright by Rock Hill.

Gallia Academy opened OVC play against Fairland with a 2-2 tie, then later drew 1-1 against the Dragons — sandwiched around its only conference win against South Point at home.

The Blue Devils, now 1-9-4 overall, conclude conference play at 1-4-3.

Rock Hill and Chesapeake swept Gallia Academy this season.

The Blue and White went for the sweep against South Point, but the Pointers posted their only goal with 20-and-a-half minutes remaining on a marker by John Overstreet.

However, Colton Roe recorded the GAHS equalizer with just seven minutes to play.

The Blue Devils escaped with the 1-1 deadlock despite being outshot by the Pointers 17-3.

Overstreet attempted six South Point shots, while Marquise Yancey and Drew Lilly took four apiece and Seth Anderson another two.

In addition to Roe, Ian Hill had two second-half shots for GAHS, as Pointer goalkeeper Brody Blackwell made his only save on the first try — while Hill missed his second shot with only 33 seconds remaining.

Andrew Toler and Pierce Wilcoxon split keeper duties for the Blue Devils, as Wilcoxon was in net for 66 minutes and Toler the opening 13.

The Pointers had 13 shots on goal, as Wilcoxon was credited for nine saves while Toler made three.

The Blue Devils did hold a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks, as Morgan Stanley attempted all four.

On Monday night, host Rock Hill handled Gallia Academy 8-2, as the eight goals allowed marked a season-high for GAHS.

The Blue Devils lost to the Redmen 7-1 in their initial meeting, as Gallia Academy has been outscored 46-5 in its nine losses.

The Redmen brother tandem of Victor Aguilera and Jasson Aguilera had a hat trick apiece.

Rock Hill had four goals in each half, while Justin Day and Anthony Borden bagged second-half goals for the Blue Devils.

The Redmen had 27 shots compared to only eight for Gallia Academy, as Wilcoxon made seven saves.

The Blue Devils return to the road, and return to non-league action, on Thursday at Alexander.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

