RV bitten by Lady Bulldogs

BIDWELL, Ohio — No upset to be had.

The River Valley volleyball couldn’t knock off the league leader on Tuesday night in Gallia County, as visiting Athens earned a straight games win to remain perfect in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.

After a pair of lead changes in the opening game, the Lady Bulldogs (15-5, 10-0 TVC Ohio) opened a nine-point lead at 12-3. The Lady Raiders (3-15, 0-9) battled back to within six points, at 15-9, but Athens claimed 10 of the next 11 points and earned a 25-10 Game 1 win.

River Valley scored the opening point of the the second game, but surrendered the next three points and never led again, falling by a 25-9 margin.

The Lady Raiders held advantages of 2-0 and 3-1 in Game 3, but AHS scored nine straight points and led the remainder of the way to the 25-13 win.

“It’s hard to hang with Athens at this point,” RVHS head coach Brent Smith said. “We have to keep working on our passing, we have to communicate more and we really have to turn into a team that attacks and hits the ball at the other team. Until we start hitting, I don’t see us turning the corner.”

As a team, the Lady Raiders had 11 kills on 50 attacks. Of the River Valley’s 28 accurate serves, 10 led to service points and six were aces. The hosts finished with seven assists and six digs as a team.

Athens totalled 26 kills as well as five blocks in the win. The Lady Bulldogs collected 52 service points, 17 of which came as aces. The guests finished with totals of 27 digs and 20 assists in the match.

The Green and Gold also swept the Silver and Black on Sept. 7 by counts of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-15 at AHS.

“We do have four manageable games coming up to end the season,” said Smith. “Hopefully, we can finally turn that page and get back on track heading into our first Division II sectional, at least that I’m aware of. We have some winnable games, I’m just hoping we can improve our passing and start hitting at the other team. We’ll see what these seniors can do in their last run.”

The Lady Raiders will continue league play on Thursday at Meigs.

Tuesday was River Valley’s annual ‘Volley for the Cure’ match, benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

