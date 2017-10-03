RedStorm remains No. 3 in NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Rio Grande maintained its hold on the No. 3 position in the latest NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Tuesday night.

The RedStorm (8-1) compiled 465 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

Rio opened River States Conference play last weekend with wins at Brescia University and Midway University.

Head coach Scott Morrissey’s club kicks off a three-game conference homestand on Thursday night when Ohio Christian University visits Evan E. Davis Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The RedStorm were part of a top five group which went unchanged from last week.

William Carey (Miss.) picked up a pair of wins to remain atop the poll. The Crusaders (7-0-0) collected 16 of the 18 first-place votes and had 497 points in the balloting.

Missouri Valley received the remaining two first-place votes and totaled 483 points to edge Rio Grande for second place, while Oklahoma Wesleyan and Corban (Ore.) rounded out the top five.

Georgia Gwinnett College had the biggest jump of the week, moving from 10th to seventh, while the University of Northwestern Ohio had the biggest drop for the second consecutive week after slipping from 20th into a three-way tie for the equivalent of 41st place.

Truett McConnell (Ga.) was the only school to join the Top 25 this week, with UNOH falling from the list.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

