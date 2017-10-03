Lady Eagles sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Eagles are the undisputed queens of Meigs County.

The Eastern volleyball team picked up its fourth win against in-county opponents in as many chances on Monday evening in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the Lady Eagles swept host Meigs in a non-conference showdown.

The teams battled through three lead changes in the opening game and were tied for the 10th time at 15-all. Eastern (10-7) outscored the Lady Marauders (7-11) 10-to-4 from that point, taking the 25-19 win to start the night.

Eastern never trailed in the second game, fighting through just one tie en route to a 25-13 victory. The Lady Eagles scored the first eight points and led wire-to-wire in the third game, sealing the match with a 25-14 win.

“There’s always some room for improvement, but overall I feel like we played really well,” EHS head coach Megan Cross said. “We grounded ourselves and played to the level we were able to play at. It’s always a really big confidence booster for the girls when they get that really big hit. It always helps our momentum and it helps us carry over into future games.”

Eastern also defeated the Lady Marauders on Aug. 22 at ‘The Nest’, by a 3-1 final margin.

“We made a lot of errors that we shouldn’t have committed,” said MHS head coach Lea Ann King. “We had some good kills, we had some good defensive plays, coverage was good at times, and our passing was better tonight. They tipped a lot more on us last time, that was one thing we were focusing on.”

Eastern’s service attack was led by senior Morgan Baer with 10 points, including on ace. EHS freshman Jenna Chadwell was next with nine points, followed by Allison Barber with six. Morgain Little, Sydney Sanders and Mackenzie Brooks each had five service points, with four aces by Little and two by Sanders.

Alessandra Martella contributed three points and one ace to the Lady Eagle cause, while libero Elayna Bissell added one service point. Eastern had just two service errors in the match.

Meigs’ service attack was led by junior Kassidy Betzing with seven points, including the team’s lone ace. Maddie Fields finished with six points for the hosts, while Maci Hood and McKenzie Ohlinger had two points and one point respectively. The Lady Marauders committed eight serving errors in the loss.

At the net, Eastern was led by Brooks with 10 kills and three solo blocks. Chadwell posted nine kills for EHS, Barber added five kills and a match-best four blocks, while Kelsey Casto marked four kills for the guests. Baer had one kill and a match-high 22 assists, while Barber led the Lady Eagle defense with 14 digs. EHS committed six hitting errors in total.

Betzing also led the Lady Marauders at the net with seven kills and on defense with seven digs. Marissa Noble was next with four kills and one block, followed by Hood with two kills. Paige Denney finished with one kill and two blocks, while Maddie Fields came up with one kill, one block and a team-best 14 assists. The Lady Marauders finished with 14 hitting errors collectively.

Both teams resume play in their respective leagues on Tuesday, with Eastern visiting Wahama and Meigs traveling to Wellston.

Eastern freshman Sydney Sanders (right) passes the ball from the back row in front of teammate Jenna Chadwell (left), during the Lady Eagles' non-conference win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs junior Maddie Fields (2) sets the ball during the Lady Marauders' loss to Eastern on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs freshman Baylee Tracy dives for a dig during the Lady Marauders' loss to Eastern on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Eastern senior Elayna Bissell (21) passes the ball in front of EHS junior Allison Barber (8) and MHS senior Paige Denney (4) on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

