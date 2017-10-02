AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|DIVISION I
|1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18)
|6-0
|260
|2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9)
|6-0
|248
|3. Lakewood St. Edward
|6-0
|212
|4. Centerville
|6-0
|168
|5. Toledo Whitmer (1)
|6-0
|155
|6. Canton McKinley
|6-0
|151
|7. Hilliard Bradley
|6-0
|115
|8. Mentor
|5-1
|52
|9. Stow-Munroe Falls
|5-1
|40
|10. Pickerington North
|5-1
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Avon (19)
|6-0
|249
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8)
|6-0
|244
|3. Cincinnati La Salle
|5-1
|182
|4. Cincinnati Anderson
|6-0
|181
|5. Medina Highland
|6-0
|154
|6. Sidney
|6-0
|121
|7. Wadsworth (1)
|6-0
|115
|8. Columbus Walnut Ridge
|6-0
|89
|9. Cleveland Benedictine
|5-1
|47
|10. Grafton Midview
|5-1
|39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Trotwood-Madison (22)
|6-0
|261
|2. Clyde (1)
|6-0
|198
|3. Canfield (4)
|6-0
|192
|4. Toledo Central Catholic
|5-1
|151
|5. Sandusky
|6-0
|128
|6. Columbus Marion-Franklin
|6-0
|115
|7. Parma Padua
|6-0
|103
|8. Medina Buckeye
|6-0
|90
|9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
|6-0
|78
|10. Franklin
|5-1
|44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Steubenville (22)
|6-0
|252
|2. Germantown Valley View (3)
|6-0
|223
|3. Perry (1)
|6-0
|164
|4. Bellville Clear Fork
|6-0
|162
|5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
|6-0
|153
|6. Poland Seminary (1)
|6-0
|137
|7. London
|6-0
|104
|8. Shelby
|6-0
|87
|9. Oberlin Firelands
|6-0
|63
|10. Cincinnati Wyoming
|6-0
|61
Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 13.
|DIVISION V
|1. Pemberville Eastwood (15)
|6-0
|232
|2. Wheelersburg (9)
|6-0
|213
|3. Canfield S. Range (2)
|6-0
|201
|4. Portsmouth West
|6-0
|166
|5. Marion Pleasant (1)
|5-0
|145
|6. Orwell Grand Valley
|6-0
|108
|7. Sullivan Black River
|6-0
|102
|8. Anna
|5-1
|98
|9. Jamestown Greeneview
|6-0
|83
|10. Archbold (1)
|5-1
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26)
|6-0
|278
|2. Kirtland (1)
|6-0
|201
|3. Mogadore (1)
|6-0
|196
|4. Nelsonville-York
|6-0
|153
|5. Sarahsville Shenandoah
|6-0
|129
|6. St. Henry
|5-1
|102
|7. Rootstown
|6-0
|97
|8. Coldwater
|4-2
|96
|9. Creston Norwayne
|5-1
|91
|10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|5-1
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Dalton (19)
|6-0
|264
|2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3)
|6-0
|222
|3. Norwalk St. Paul (5)
|6-0
|212
|4. Pandora-Gilboa (1)
|6-0
|170
|5. Danville
|5-1
|149
|6. Windham
|5-1
|89
|7. Convoy Crestview
|5-1
|87
|8. Sidney Lehman
|5-1
|85
|9. Delphos St. John’s
|4-2
|40
|10. Haviland Wayne Trace
|5-1
|32
|(tie) Lucas
|5-1
|32
|(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|5-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon David Anderson 16.