Herd thunders past Cincinnati, 38-21

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Chase Litton threw four touchdowns passes, three of which went to tight end Ryan Yurachek, and Marshall rolled to a wire-to-wire 38-21 victory over host Cincinnati on Saturday night in a non-conference football contest at historic Nippert Stadium.

The Thundering Herd (3-1) snapped a three-game losing skid against the Bearcats (2-3) while earning the program’s first win in Cincinnati since 1938.

Yurachek hauled in a pair of first half scores from Litton, and Willie Johnson also caught a TD in the second canto, as helping MU build a 24-0 halftime cushion.

Yurachek added his final TD grab with 1:06 left in the third for a 31-7 cushion, then Keion Davis scored on a one-yard run with 9:14 remaining for a 38-14 lead.

UC tacked on a late TD with 3:03 left in regulation to wrap up the 17-point outcome.

Marshall finished the night plus-2 in turnover differential and also owned possession of the ball for 39:11 of the 60-minute affair.

A complete recap of the Marshall at Cincinnati contest will be available in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

Marshall redshirt freshman Cody Mitchell returns a kickoff during the third quarter of Saturday night’s non-conference football game against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_9.30-MU-Mitchell.jpg Marshall redshirt freshman Cody Mitchell returns a kickoff during the third quarter of Saturday night’s non-conference football game against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

