Week 6 OVP Box Scores

Hannan 41, Jenkins 8
|J
|0
|0
|0
|8
|—
|8
|H
|29
|6
|6
|0
|—
|41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
H: Logan Nibert 15 run (Chandler Starkey kick) 9:05
H: Nibert 66 run (Starkey kick) 5:20
H: Safety 4:21
H: Christian Holland 28 run (Starkey kick) 4:00
H: Matthew Qualls 2 run (kick failed) 1:42
Second Quarter
H: Nibert fumble recovery (run failed) 4:07
Third Quarter
H: Holland 26 run (run failed) 1:11
Fourth Quarter
J: Lance Bentley 4 run (Bentley run) :03
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|J
|H
|First Downs
|8
|11
|Rushes-Yards
|37-64
|20-218
|Pass Yards
|73
|62
|Total Yards
|137
|280
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-27-2
|5-13-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-60
|12-100
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|5-1
RUSHING
J: Lance Bentley 16-47, Jordan Bates 8-17, Andrew Watts 8-11, Gabriel Polly 3-(-3), Sam Bentley 1-(-3), team 1-(-3).
H: Logan Nibert 5-113, Christian Holland 3-78, Stephen Berry 2-39, Jordan Fitzwater 2-18, Dylan Starkey 1-5, Matthew Qualls 2-3, Christian Hively 1-(-1), team 4-(-37).
PASSING
J: Lance Bentley 7-25-2 38, Jordan Bates 1-2-0 35.
H: Matthew Qualls 5-13-1 62.
RECEIVING
J: Jordan Bates 5-42, Shawn Laughary 2-30, Sam Bentley 1-1.
H: Dominic Burris 1-26, Alex Lemieux 1-17, Chris Exline 1-9, Logan Nibert 1-7, Chris Wiley 1-3.
Point Pleasant 49, Parkersburg South 3
|PP
|14
|14
|14
|7
|—
|49
|PS
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Cason Payne 2 run (Jacob Bryant kick) 8:55
PP: Justin Brumfield 1 run (Bryant kick) 4:10
Second Quarter
PP: Brumfield 4 run (Bryant kick) 11:37
PP: Josh Wamsley 14 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 2:18
Third Quarter
PP: Wamsley 71 run (Bryant kick) 11:00
PS: Ahmed Ali 28 FG 6:35
PP: Alec Smith 29 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 4:09
Fourth Quarter
PP: Aiden Sang 13 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 11:45
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|PP
|PS
|First Downs
|27
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|36-322
|28-55
|Pass Yards
|235
|115
|Total Yards
|557
|170
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-0
|10-19-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-42
|9-90
|Fumbles Lost
|1
|2
RUSHING
PP: Justin Brumfield 22-157, Josh Wamsley 4-94, Nick Parsons 2-33, Cason Payne 6-27, Alec Smith 1-7, Logan Southall 1-4.
PS: Nick Yoho 7-26, Zane Hinzman 4-24, Brayden Mooney 6-14, Cody Durnell 2-4, Hunter Shank 5-3, Cameron Gill 1-0, Tyree Gibson 1-(-3), Branden Penn 2-(-13).
PASSING
PP: Cason Payne 16-26-0 225, Wes Grimes 2-3-0 10.
PS: Branden Penn 5-12-0 55, Brayden Mooney 5-6-0 60, Hunter Conley 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
PP: Josh Wamsley 6-93, Alec Smith 3-55, Aiden Sang 3-23, Brady Adkins 2-12, Justin Brumfield 1-27, Tucker Mayes 1-10, Andrew Jones 1-8, Ryan Oliver 1-7.
PS: Dylan Day 3-36, Zane Hinzman 2-29, Cameron Gill 2-20, Hunter Shank 1-27, Tyree Gibson 1-3, Nick Yoho 1-0.
Trimble 32, Wahama 20
|THS
|0
|13
|7
|12
|—
|32
|WHS
|14
|6
|0
|0
|—
|20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: Christian Thomas 7 run (Christopher Hesson kick) 7:10
W: Thomas 35 run (Hesson kick) 4:20
Second Quarter
T: Conner Wright 4 run (Noah Rossiter kick) 7:43
T: Rossiter fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed) 2:20
W: Colton Arrington 8 pass from Bryton Grate (pass failed) 1:25
Third Quarter
T: Tyler Roback 1 run (Max Hooper kick) 6:31
Fourth Quarter
T: Roback 4 run (kick failed) 4:44
T: Anthony McLaughlin fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed) 1:50
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|T
|W
|First Downs
|18
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|48-260
|34-122
|Pass Yards
|44
|38
|Total Yards
|304
|160
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-12-0
|5-12-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-30
|6-60
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
RUSHING
T: Max Hooper 16-101, Cameron Kittle 11-56, Conner Wright 12-53, Tyler Roback 9-50.
W: Christian Thomas 19-97, Colton Arrington 7-35, Brady Bumgarner 3-5, Bryton Grate 5-(-15).
PASSING
T: Cameron Kittle 4-11-0 44, Bryce Richards 0-1-0 0.
W: Bryton Grate 5-12-1 38.
RECEIVING
T: Max Hooper 2-13, Bryce Richards 1-18, Noah Rossiter 1-13.
W: Colton Arrington 3-25, Coltyn Hendrick 1-11, Christian Thomas 1-2.
Nelsonville-York 49, Meigs 14
|NY
|14
|14
|7
|14
|—
|49
|M
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
NY: Keegan Wilburn 84 run (Garrett Maiden kick) 6:59
NY: Shakim Williams 30 pass from Maiden (Maiden kick) 4:00
Second Quarter
M: Weston Baer 33 pass from Zach Helton (run failed) 8:52
NY: Maiden 10 run (Maiden kick) 5:12
M: Zach Bartrum 43 pass from Cory Cox (Cole Adams pass from Cox) 3:02
NY: Wilburn 68 run (Maiden kick) 1:25
Third Quarter
NY: Maiden 1 run (Maiden kick) 2:44
Fourth Quarter
NY: Ronnie Wend 56 INT return (Maiden kick) 11:41
NY: Brandon Phillips 2 run (Alec Taylor kick) 6:05
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|NY
|M
|First Downs
|16
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|38-444
|30-15
|Pass Yards
|67
|139
|Total Yards
|511
|154
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-16-1
|5-17-2
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|5-40
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
RUSHING
NY: Keegan Wilburn 15-244, Colt Yinger 8-136, Chris Cook 3-30, Garrett Maiden 7-18, Brady Jones 2-14, Brandon Phillips 1-2, Joey Downs 1-1.
M: Zach Bartrum 7-27, Lane Cullums 10-21, Cole Adams 3-14, Cory Cox 3-(-17), Zach Helton 7-(-30).
PASSING
NY: Garrett Madien 6-16-1 67.
M: Zach Helton 4-13-2 53, Cory Cox 1-4-0 43.
RECEIVING
NY: Colt Yinger 2-24, Shakim Williams 1-30, Chris Cook 1-4, Keegan Wilburn 1-0, Mikey Seal 1-(-1).
M: Weston Baer 3-52, Zach Bartrum 1-43.
Waterford 35, Eastern 8
|WHS
|0
|15
|20
|0
|—
|35
|EHS
|0
|0
|0
|8
|—
|8
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
W: Braden Bellville 28 run (Cody Harris kick) 9:19
W: Belville 11 run (Bellville run) 6:56
Third Quarter
W: Peyten Stephens 10 run (run failed) 7:40
W: Bellville 3 run (Harris kick) 5:39
W: Bellville 88 run (Harris kick) 3:48
Fourth Quarter
E: Blake Newland 2 run (Mason Dishong pass from Conner Ridenour) 5:44
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|W
|E
|First Downs
|11
|6
|Rushes-Yards
|37-227
|27-21
|Pass Yards
|9
|48
|Total Yards
|236
|69
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-14-0
|4-15-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|6-51
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
RUSHING
W: Braden Bellville 23-222, Joseph Zimmer 3-3, Cody Harris 1-3, Alex Hinton 3-2, Peyten Stephens 5-0, Christian Schwendeman 2-(-3).
E: Blake Newland 5-31, Steven Fitzgerald 5-22, Josh Brewer 8-(-4), Conner Ridenour 1-(-5), Nathan Durst 8-(-23).
PASSING
W: Peyten Stephens 2-14-0 9.
E: Nate Durst 3-12-1 14, Conner Ridenour 1-3-0 34.
RECEIVING
W: Braden Bellville 1-12, Cody Harris 1-(-3).
E: Josh Brewer 2-5, Matt Blanchard 1-34, Dylan Creath 1-9.
Belpre 52, South Gallia 13
|SG
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
|B
|21
|17
|7
|7
|—
|52
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B: Brandon Simoniette 36 run (Bailey Sprague kick) 7:06
B: Logan Adams 28 run (Sprague kick) 3:26
B: Ryan Simoniette 15 run (Sprague kick) 1:19
Second Quarter
B: Tojzae Reams 29 run (Sprague kick) 10:04
B: Sprague 5 pass from Brandon Simoniette (Sprague kick) 4:32
B: Sprague 30 field goal 0:00
Third Quarter
B: Adams 37 pass from Brandon Simoniette (Sprague kick) 9:10
SG: Jacob Birtcher 23 pass from Jaxin Mabe (Sviatoslav Hryhorenko kick) 1:56
Fourth Quarter
B: Adams 24 run (Sprague kick) 7:03
SG: Mabe 1 run (kick blocked) :29
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|SG
|B
|First Downs
|12
|17
|Rushes-Yards
|37-84
|29-312
|Pass Yards
|73
|91
|Total Yards
|157
|403
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-3-0
|6-6-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|6-53
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-4
|1-1
RUSHING
SG: A.J. Woodall 8-46, Kyle Northup 19-44.
B: Isaac Tullius 11-99, Tojzae Reams 9-88, Logan Adams 3-61, Brandon Simoniette 3-41, Ryan Simoniette 3-22.
PASSING
SG: Jaxin Mabe 3-3-0 73.
B: Brandon Simoniette 6-6-0 91.
RECEIVING
SG: Jacob Birtcher 3-73.
B: Logan Adams 3-67, Ryan Simoniette 1-12, Cole Knotts 1-7, Bailey Sprague 1-5.
Fairland 49, Gallia Academy 32
|GAHS
|6
|6
|6
|14
|—
|32
|FHS
|8
|7
|6
|28
|—
|49
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GA: Cory Call 20 pass Justin McClelland (pass failed)
F: Keedrick Cunningham 11 run (Joel Lambiotte run)
Second Quarter
GA: Jacob Campbell 9 run (pass failed)
F: Cunningham 42 punt return (Taylor Hunt kick)
Third Quarter
GA: Campbell 6 run (pass failed)
F: Chase Fisher 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
GA: Campbell 3 run (Campbell run)
F: Lambiotte 15 run (Cunningham run)
GA: James Armstrong (run failed)
F: Cunningham 46 run (kick failed)
F: Fisher 7 run (Lambiotte run)
F: Cunningham 15 run (run failed)
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GA
|F
|First Downs
|18
|11
|Rushes-Yards
|50-171
|36-287
|Pass Yards
|96
|0
|Total Yards
|267
|287
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-22-3
|2-3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-57
|9-75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
RUSHING
GA: Jacob Campbell 23-89, Justin McClelland 16-43, Boo Pullins 10-37, John Stout 1-2.
F: Keedrick Cunningham 20-197, Joel Lambiotte 5-51, Chase Fisher 11-39.
PASSING
GA: Justin McClelland 10-22-3 97.
F: Joel Lambiotte 2-3-1 0.
RECEIVING
GA: Garrett Burns 3-32, Jacob Campbell 3-17, Cory Call 2-29, John Stout 1-17, Cade Roberts 1-0.
F: Ty Wilcoxon 1-2, Greg Keeney 1-(-2).
Southern 55, Federal Hocking 14
|S
|19
|29
|7
|0
|—
|55
|FH
|6
|8
|0
|0
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S: Riley Roush 4 run (kick failed) 8:20
FH: Branden Gould 69 pass from Hunter Smith (pass failed) 7:27
S: Roush 79 kickoff return (Andrew Evans kick) 7:12
S: Roush 25 run (kick failed) 1:50
Second Quarter
S: Roush 5 run (Roush run) 11:32
S: Gage Barrett 52 punt return (Evans kick) 9:49
S: Dylan Smith 19 run (Evans kick) 9:20
S: Barrett 5 run (Evans kick) 6:45
FH: Trevor Bell 36 pass from Smith (Bell pass from Smith) 3:44
Third Quarter
S: Smith 29 run (Evans kick) 5:26
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|S
|FH
|First Downs
|11
|8
|Rushes-Yards
|33-260
|24-11
|Pass Yards
|22
|230
|Total Yards
|282
|241
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-4-1
|11-26-3
|Penalties-Yards
|5-32
|1-5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
RUSHING
S: Riley Roush 17-170, Dylan Smith 5-68, Gage Barrett 3-25, Reece Reuter 2-7, Weston Thorla 1-(-1), Logan Drummer 1-(-2), team 4-(-7).
FH: Hunter Smith 17-12, Adam Douglas 6-2, Branden Gould 1-(-3).
PASSING
S: Logan Drummer 1-4-1 22.
FH: Hunter Smith 11-26-3 230.
RECEIVING
S: Dylan Smith 1-22.
FH: Branden Gould 6-90, Trevor Bell 2-65, Colton Roark 2-55, Adam Douglas 1-20.
Wellston 28, River Valley 7
|RVHS
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|WHS
|6
|8
|7
|7
|—
|28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: Rylan Molihan, 14 run (run failed) 6:33
Second Quarter
RV: Layne Fitch 13 pass from Patrick Brown (Colton Gilmore kick) 7:48
W: Travis Jayjohn 4 run (Jayjohn run) :59
Third Quarter
W: Jayjohn 3 run (Chase Ingalls kick) 3:23
Fourth Quarter
W: Molihan 28 pass from Michael Graham (Ingalls kick) 6:42
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|RV
|W
|First Downs
|18
|20
|Rushes-Yards
|36-134
|45-350
|Pass Yards
|137
|83
|Total Yards
|271
|433
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-26-1
|3-6-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-17
|9-74
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
RUSHING
RV: Patrick Brown 23-77, Cole Young 11-48, Layne Fitch 1-7, Jordan Burns 1-2.
W: Travis Jayjohn 26-222, Rylan Molihan 8-108, Michael Graham 9-16, Zach Dress 2-4.
PASSING
RV: Patrick Brown 15-26-1 150.
W: Michael Graham 3-6-0 83.
RECEIVING
RV: Layne Fitch 6-75, Jarret McCarley 4-33, Dustin Barber 3-23, Jared Reese 1-11, Cole Young 1-(-5).
W: Garrett Patton 1-36, Rylan Molihan 1-28, Travis Jayjohn 1-19.