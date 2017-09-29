Lady Eagles sweep Southern

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — So much for momentum.

The Eastern volleyball team snapped its two-match skid, while also ending Southern’s two-match winning streak on Thursday night at ‘The Nest,’ as the host Lady Eagles claimed a straight-game victory in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play.

Southern (6-11, 5-6 TVC Hocking) scored the opening point of the night, but the Lady Eagles (9-7, 7-4) claimed the next six points and led the remainder of the way to their 25-10 Game 1 win.

The Lady Tornadoes led by as many as three points early in the second game, but Eastern took the advantage with a 5-0 run and never relinquished it on the way to a 25-16 victory.

Southern led 3-1 in the third game, but Eastern claimed the next dozen points and never trailed again en route to the sweep-sealing 25-12 victory.

The Lady Eagle service attack was led by Morgan Baer with 12 points, including one ace. Sydney Sanders was next with 11 points and three aces, all of which came in the third game. Allison Barber recorded nine points in the win, Alessandra Martella added five points and two aces, while Jenna Chadwell finished with two points. Elayna Bissell and Mackenzie Brooks both earned one service point, with Bissell picking up an ace.

Southern was led by Marissa Brooker and Baylee Grueser with four service points apiece, including an ace by Brooker. Jaiden Roberts marked two points and one ace for the Purple and Gold, while Jane Roush contributed one point and one ace to the SHS cause.

At the net, Eastern was led by Barber with 10 kills and three solo blocks. Brooks recorded nine kills and one block in the win, Little chipped in with six kills and one block, while Chadwell posted five kills. Kelsey Casto contributed four kills to the winning cause, while Baer had one kill, two blocks and a match-high 34 assists. Barber also led the Lady Eagle defense with 17 digs.

Baylee Wolfe led the Lady Tornadoes at the net with five kills, followed by Roberts with two. Phoenix Cleland recorded one kill, two blocks and eight assists for SHS, while Abby Cummins added one kill and one block. Sydney Cleland and Paige VanMeter both had one kill in the setback, Jolisha Ervin picked up a block, while Roberts led the Southern defense with 10 digs.

The Lady Eagles defeated the Purple and Gold in four games on Sept. 7 in Racine.

The Lady Tornadoes continue TVC Hocking play at home on Monday against league-leading Waterford. Eastern will visit Meigs in a non-conference match on Monday.

