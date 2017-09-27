Meigs golf sends 2 to district

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Quite frankly, it’s become old hat to Levi Chapman, and is a new frontier for Wyatt Nicholson.

That’s because the Meigs Marauder twosome qualified as individuals for the Division II boys district golf tournament, as they placed among the top-15 at Tuesday’s sectional tournament at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

To be more specific, the senior Chapman and junior Nicholson were two of the top five individuals not on a district-qualifying team to advance.

As a unit, the Marauders — the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champions — missed making the district by a razor-thin two strokes, as Meigs finished seventh overall.

The five-man Marauders fired a team total of 351 — with the top four scores counting towards the group tally.

Meigs and Circleville actually tied on the scoreboard, but the Tigers took the fifth-score tiebreaker by six strokes.

Logan Elm finished fifth for the final qualifying spot, edging out Meigs and Circleville with a team total of 349.

But Chapman and Nicholson kept their seasons alive, as Nicholson notched a 6-over par 78 while Chapman chalked up an 82.

For Nicholson, who shot a 40 on the Jaycees front nine and a 38 on the back, this will be his initial appearance at the district meet.

Chapman, whose 82 included a 42 on the front and a 40 on the back side, advances out of the sectional for the third consecutive and final time.

Nicholson — who tied for sixth individually — was the second such qualifier behind Trevor Newkirk of McClain, who shot a 77.

Chapman’s mark made him the third individual and tied for 12th, as Tyler Williams of Adena and Cameron Hamon of Vinton County tied for the final two spots with an 83.

Williams won fourth place in a playoff.

Besides Nicholson and Chapman, senior Bryce Swatzel with a 95 (47-48) and sophomore Bobby Musser with a 96 (52-44) were the Marauders’ other two counting scores.

The non-counting Maroon and Gold card was that of sophomore Cole Arnott, who shot a 108 (57-51) for 18 holes.

There were 15 teams at Tuesday’s sectional, as only Adena — with three golfers — failed to post an official team score.

Fairfield Union captured the team championship, turning in a team total of 314.

Unioto ended up as the runner-up with a 324, while the final three team qualifiers — New Lexington (341), Westfall (345) and Logan Elm (349) — all finished within eight shots of one another.

Fairfield Union senior Brent Gulling, with a smooth even-par 72, garnered match medalist honors.

The Division II district tournament will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

