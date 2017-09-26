Lady Falcons fall to Point

MASON, W.Va. — It was what it was … a dominant performance.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team trailed only in Game 2 and was never down by more than two points Monday night en route to an impressive 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 victory over host Wahama in a non-conference battle of Mason County programs at Gary Clark Court.

The visiting Lady Knights (9-1) picked up their fifth straight victory — a season-high — while handing the Lady Falcons (2-11) their ninth straight defeat. Point also claimed its seventh straight-game triumph of the season.

Point Pleasant broke away from a one-all tie in the opener after scoring 15-of-18 points while building a 16-4 cushion. WHS closed the gap down to seven (16-9) with five consecutive points, but the guests closed Game 1 with nine of the next dozen points for a 13-point decision.

In that first game, the Lady Knights scored 10 points alone on kills and also had four blocks at the net. Wahama, conversely, had only one kill and one block to show from the opener.

The Lady Falcons responded by taking early leads of 1-0 and 3-1 in Game 2, but the guests reeled off four consecutive points (5-3) and never trailed again. PPHS scored 20 of the final 27 points and rolled to the 15-point victory for a quick 2-0 match advantage.

Wahama rallied back from an early 4-0 deficit in Game 3 to trail 5-4 and kept things close midway through at 15-13, but the Lady Knights scored 10 of the final 11 points to wrap up the match with the 25-14 win.

Point Pleasant recorded 19 of the 23 kills in the contest, but the Lady Falcons did gain a 7-6 edge in blocks — which included three blocks in each of the final two games.

Given the way her troops came out and set the tone in the opener, PPHS coach Marla Cottrill was pleased with Monday night’s outcome.

“The girls are always motivated to play, but I thought we came in focused and ready for a fight from the start,” Cottrill said. “We played with high energy and did a lot of things in a unified manner. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a good win against an in-county program.”

For WHS coach Matt VanMeter, it was a night in which fundamentals broke down against a better overall squad.

“Point’s got a good team and their hitters up front gave us problems early on. We were able to do some things better after that first game, but we still have to find a way to eliminate all of the mental errors we are having,” VanMeter said. “We’re hitting too many serves and too many attacks in the net and we are giving our opponents too many free balls. When we get away from doing those things, then our games will be a lot more competitive.”

Gracie Cottrill led the Point Pleasant service attack with 14 points, followed by Madison Hatfield with 11 points and Brenna Dotson with eight points.

Olivia Dotson was next with seven points and a team-high three aces, while Mackenzie Freeman and Peyton Jordan respectively added six and five points. Freeman also had two aces and Hatfield added one ace.

Lanea Cochran led the PPHS net attack with seven kills and three blocks, followed by Brenna Dotson with six kills and two blocks. Olivia Dotson added three kills and Cottrill had two kills, while Tristan Wilson also chipped in a kill and a block.

Elizabeth Mullins paced the Wahama service attack with seven points, followed by Madison VanMeter with four points and MaKinley Bumgarner with two points. Harley Roush and Hannah Billups also had a point apiece.

VanMeter, Bumgarner, Roush and Emma Gibbs had a kill apiece. Gibbs led the way with a match-high five blocks, while Mullins also added two blocks.

Point Pleasant travels to Teays Valley Christian on Tuesday and will be at Lincoln County on Thursday.

Wahama is at Trimble for a TVC Hocking match Tuesday and hosts Federal Hocking on Thursday.

Point Pleasant senior Mackenzie Freeman bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Monday night’s volleyball match against Wahama at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-PP-Freeman.jpg Point Pleasant senior Mackenzie Freeman bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Monday night’s volleyball match against Wahama at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama senior Elizabeth Mullins, left, steps in front of teammate Hannah Billups to bump a ball in the air during Game 3 of Monday night’s volleyball match against Point Pleasant at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-WAH-Mullins.jpg Wahama senior Elizabeth Mullins, left, steps in front of teammate Hannah Billups to bump a ball in the air during Game 3 of Monday night’s volleyball match against Point Pleasant at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Emma Gibbs (7) hits a spike attempt at Point Pleasant’s Lanea Cochran (11) during Game 1 of Monday night’s volleyball match at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-WAH-Gibbs-wo.jpg Wahama freshman Emma Gibbs (7) hits a spike attempt at Point Pleasant’s Lanea Cochran (11) during Game 1 of Monday night’s volleyball match at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Gracie Cottrill (18) sets up a spike attempt for teammate Lanea Cochran, right, during Game 3 of Monday night’s volleyball match against Wahama at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-PP-Cottrill.jpg Point Pleasant senior Gracie Cottrill (18) sets up a spike attempt for teammate Lanea Cochran, right, during Game 3 of Monday night’s volleyball match against Wahama at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

