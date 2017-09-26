Lady Warriors knock off Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders just seemed to be fighting from behind all night.

Just 11 points separated the Meigs volleyball team from non-conference guest Warren on Monday night in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, but the visiting Lady Warriors claimed a straight games win and handed Meigs its fifth consecutive setback.

Warren never trailed in the opening game, leading by as much as 11, at 15-4. The Lady Marauders (6-10) fought back to tie the game at 19, but WHS scored six of the next seven points to earn a 25-20 victory.

The Lady Warriors also never fell behind in the second game, fighting through a pair of early ties before opening up a seven-point lead, at 17-10. Meigs battled to within a point at 22-21, but surrendered the next three points and the game by a 25-21 final.

Meigs’ first lead of the night came to start the third game, as the Maroon and Gold scored the first four points. The teams exchanged the lead five times in the third game and were tied for the final time at 18-all. WHS opened up a four-point lead, before the Lady Marauders cut the margin back to one. Warren didn’t relinquish the lead, however, holding on for the 25-23 win to cap off the sweep.

MHS freshman libero Bre Lilly led the hosts with 11 service points, followed by Maddie Fields with nine. McKenzie Ohlinger finished with six points, while Kassidy Betzing and Maci Hood each had four points, with Betzing recording the team’s only ace. Saelym Larsen and Marissa Noble rounded out the category for Meigs with three and two points respectively.

Betzing led the Maroon and Gold net attack with eight kills and a pair of blocks. Hood finished with one kill and two blocks, Fields added one kill and team-highs of nine assists and five digs, while Noble, Hannah Durst and Paige Denney each had one kill.

Meigs finished with 19 digs as a team. The Lady committed just two service errors and six hitting errors in the loss.

The Lady Marauders will resume Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Thursday at Vinton County.

By Alex Hawley

