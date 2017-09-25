Ohio AP Football Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16);5-0;;231 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8);5-0;;216 3. Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;;171 4. Canton Mckinley;5-0;;149 5. Centerville;5-0;;144 6. Toledo Whitmer (1);5-0;;141 7. Hilliard Bradley;5-0;;106 8. Huber Heights Wayne;4-1;;51 9. Stow-Munroe Falls;4-1;;37 10. Mentor;5-0;;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.<

DIVISION II

1. Avon (14);5-0;;222 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10);5-0;;219 3. Cincinnati Anderson;5-0;;189 4. Medina Highland;5-0;;144 5. Cincinnati La Salle;4-1;;140 6. Sidney;5-0;;105 7. Columbus Walnut Ridge;5-0;;66 8. Wadsworth;5-0;;58 (tie) Cleveland Benedictine;4-1;;58 10. Grafton Midview;4-1;;44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.<

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (16);5-0;;235 2. Toledo Central Catholic (5);5-0;;212 3. Clyde (1);5-0;;181 4. Canfield (2);5-0;;161 5. Sandusky;5-0;;124 6. Columbus Marion-Franklin;5-0;;107 7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary;4-1;;63 8. Medina Buckeye;5-0;;56 9. Parma Padua;5-0;;52 10. Franklin;4-1;;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.<

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (19);5-0;;228 2. Germantown Valley View (1);5-0;;183 3. Perry (2);5-0;;180 4. Bellville Clear Fork (2);5-0;;148 5. Poland Seminary (1);5-0;;124 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie;5-0;;111 7. London;5-0;;85 8. Shelby;5-0;;61 9. Oberlin Firelands;5-0;;58 10. Cincinnati Wyoming;5-0;;57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.<

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (11);5-0;;201 2. Canfield S. Range (5);5-0;;195 3. Anna (2);5-0;;182 4. Wheelersburg (3);5-0;;161 5. Portsmouth West (1);5-0;;132 (tie) Liberty Center (1);5-0;;132 7 Marion Pleasant (2);4-0;;101 8. Orwell Grand Valley;5-0;;85 9. Sullivan Black River;5-0;;29 10. Jamestown Greeneview;5-0;;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.<

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20);5-0;;240 2. Mogadore (3);5-0;;195 3. Kirtland (2);5-0;;174 4. Smithville;5-0;;144 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah;5-0;;109 6. Nelsonville-York;5-0;;99 7. Coldwater;3-2;;78 8. St. Henry;4-1;;77 9. Creston Norwayne;4-1;;54 10. Rootstown;5-0;;53

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.<

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (20);5-0;;229 2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2);4-0;;197 3. Convoy Crestview (1);5-0;;191 4. Norwalk St. Paul (2);5-0;;151 5. Danville;4-1;;116 6. Leipsic;4-1;;111 7. Pandora-Gilboa;5-0;;72 8. Windham;4-1;;48 9. Minster;3-2;;41 10. Sidney Lehman;4-1;;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.<