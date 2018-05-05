Meigs Health Matters

There are over 4 million professionally active nurses in the U.S. While about 62% of Registered Nurses (RN) work in hospitals, you can also find RN’s working in physicians’ offices and clinics, public health, home health, research labs, military bases and war zones. While all nurses are critical players in providing medical services, the nursing staff at the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) are some of the best in the game!

In honor of 2018 Nurses Week, May 6-12, I would like to recognize the nurses which are a critical part of the MCHD staff. Our Director of Nursing is Leanne Cunningham RN, BSN, CLC. Angie Rosler, RN coordinates Children with Medical Handicaps (previously known as “BCMH”). Juli Simpson, RN, BSN, LSN coordinates our Health Education. Sherry Hayman, RN, TTS, is our Public Health Nursing and Immunizations Nurse. Jenna Roush, RN is our WIC Health Professional. These individuals have big hearts, which drives their work ethic. We are truly blessed to have them working at the MCHD serving the community.

Here are a few of the services offered by our nursing department at MCHD:

County Disease Reports

Children With Medical Handicaps

Child-Adult Immunizations

Cribs for Kids Program

Tobacco Cessation

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) POWER Grant Care Coordination Program (The POWER Grant is an economic development grant to serve high-risk diabetic patients in Meigs County.)

Hepatitus C and HIV Testing

Vision Services

Lead and Hemoglobin testing

Head Lice Checks

Pregnancy Testing

Blood Pressure Screening

Lead Case Investigation

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Home Visit

Research Partnerships

EVZIO Auto-Injector Naloxone (kit and training to be used in the case of suspected opioid overdose).

For more information on how the Public Health Nursing Services and other MCHD services, visit our website www.meigs-health.com or call (740) 992-6626.

Recognizing Our Nurses

By Marc Barr Contributing Columnist

Marc Barr is the Health Commissioner at the Meigs County Health Department.

