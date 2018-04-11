Answering concerns in Middleport

Dear Editor

After reading the previous letter in reference to Middleport Fire Department, Jeff Darst made some statements that may or may not be misleading. I, Doug Dixon, stated “I support paying the fire fighters in getting reimbursed in future runs,” but that I didn’t agree with the reimbursing of previous year. In the regular meeting of August 8, 2016, in which he referenced, Jeff asked the council to consider having a tax exemption of Village taxes for volunteers. Mr. Darst stated “he suggest council to put something in to place,” his first recommendation was for a tax exemption of local income tax. Jeff’s second suggestion is to have a system where members are paid per call. After reviewing the Middleport Village Council minutes date August 8, 2016, it DOES NOT state anything about having this in place by the beginning of 2017. You can receive a copy of the minutes from the Village. I believe there were six members on the board at the time; I can’t pass anything with one vote. However this issue was never on the floor to vote on. I never stated I had no recollections of this, I remember the tax exemption conversation clearly. I did apologize for printing out the wrong section of the Ohio Revised Code that I reference at the meeting. I hope that this will answer any concerns the citizens of Middleport may have as well. I am fully supportive of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department.

Sincerely,

Doug Dixon

Middleport, Ohio