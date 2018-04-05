God’s Kids Korner: God is Light

How many of you know the song “This Little Light of Mine?” We sang it in both church and Sunday School when I was growing up, and I have still used it many times even as an adult. Its verses say that we (1) should let out light shine for Jesus, (2) not to hide it under a bushel basket, and (3) never let Satan blow it out. The Bible tells us in 1 John 1:5, “We heard the true teaching from God. Now we tell it to you: God is light, and in Him there is no darkness.” Then in John 8:12, we read, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light that gives life.” And in 1 Thessalonians 5:5, it says, “You are all children of the light and children of the day. We do not belong to the night or to the darkness.” Those are all good verses, speaking about God, Jesus, and us being light, but what does that mean exactly to be “light and walk in the light?”

The Bible talks about God and light several places in both the Old and New Testament, and notice the Bible doesn’t say God is a light, but that God IS LIGHT. Light and darkness are opposites. In the Bible, they are opposites too. Light represents goodness or righteousness, so the opposite of that would be darkness, representing evil or sin. We know that God and Jesus are sinless; they are all that is good and right. In them, there is no evil or sin. Likewise, we should try to be like them too – sinless, doing good things. Those who know God and Jesus are the light and walk in the light just like them.

If we think about it, to walk is to make progress, so as we walk with God and Jesus, we will become more like them. We will mature and grow in our faith. As we do that, we are to be good examples of Christianity and tell others about God and Jesus. That’s how we let our light “shine!” God created the light in the first place during creation, so may we be “shiners” of His light to others as we walk with Him every day! Remember, it’s hard to find your way in the dark. We need light to see our way.

Let’s ask God to help us shine. Dear Father God, thank You for giving us the light of creation and Jesus. Please help us to be good children, grow in our faith, and shine Your light for all to see through us. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

God is Light

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

