It is more than just a dreamt memory

One recent night I dreamt a memory. It is an unpleasant memory, which means it was an unpleasant dream. The dream was a memory of something that happened nearly sixteen years ago. It is only according to the Lord’s leadership that I share it because it lends such a biting spiritual perspective.

We buried our third son, Eran, on Monday, August 12th, 2002. The next day, Tuesday, our oldest son, Ron, went with me to Parkersburg to the place where the crashed car had been towed. The car was severely bowed on the passenger side from contact with that pole. Eran apparently was not wearing the seat belt, for he had been thrown to that side. Such had been the report given to me by a friend who had been a volunteer to the scene.

After walking around the car, I finally worked up enough fortitude to look inside, and I saw a certain item on the floor. It was a one-dollar bill that had several specks of Eran’s blood on it. I could not throw it away. I would not spend it for sure. After all, it had my son’s blood on it. I put the dollar bill in his toiletries bag, and brought it home for keeping.

After dreaming the memory, I got the bill out for another look. The blood specks are nearly faded away after all this time. But, I stared incredulously where blood had clearly sprinkled across the words on the backside of the bill, “In God We Trust.” Amazing. That is exactly what we must do when it comes to eternal salvation.

Nonetheless, spiritual perspectives pierced my soul as I reviewed the associated memory. For example, sometimes we feel as though we are not worth much—-no more than a one-dollar bill perhaps. We perceive not being worth much at home, at work, or to other people at large.

But, incredibly, we are very valuable to God. The reason it is true is because of the blood of His Son. Think about it, for today—-Good Friday—-recalls the day the Lord shed His blood on the Cross. The divinely prescribed gesture of the Old Testament sacrificial system was that of applying the blood by sprinkling the blood.

In the salvation experience, God applies the blood of His Son to our lives. Because it is His Son’s blood, God is not going to throw us away. God is not going to exchange us. Rather, He is going to keep us for the very purpose that someday He will bring us to His home in Heaven. In God we trust for His safe keeping.

Furthermore, the visual effect of the Lord’s blood will never fade away. It will always be evident and clear. It will always get God’s attention, and we can trust in God for that. With that in mind, it is not a dreamt memory with God of something that has happened. It is still happening because God is not bound by time of any tense. That is why the effect of the blood of His Son is still effective for us even after the Cross event so long ago. And, that is why we can trust in God.

But, all this leads us to the most biting perspective, for, if the sacrifice of Christ on the Cross is so meaningful, why do we treat it so lightly? The Writer of Hebrews begs the question, “Of how much sorer punishment, suppose you, shall he be thought worthy, who has trodden under the foot the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith He was sanctified, an unholy thing, and has done despite unto the Spirit of grace?”

No stronger words are written in the New Testament. To the Writer, the lack of faithfulness and commitment, and disloyalty to Christ was the deadliest of sins, because it was akin to trampling under foot the blood of Christ. Those associated with the Church who do not take seriously commitment to Christ do not seriously consider how seriously God values the blood of His Son.

Easter should be more to us than just a dreamt memory that is forgotten in the business of the next day, or the next month. There should an abiding commitment to worship. There should be an abiding commitment to His principles. There should be an abiding commitment to His moral expectations. There should be an abiding commitment to sharing His salvation story and love with others. If there is not true commitment by those who claim association with the Church, then we characterize the Gospel of Christ as inadequate. God help us.

Personally, I did not want to tell you about the dollar bill. But, to uplift Christ is more expedient. Thank God for the blood of Christ!

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

