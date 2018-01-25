For the last two years, I have been writing a daily devotional book. The process for me has been to take a verse or statement each from the successive books of the Bible and write a short, instructive commentary about its spiritual truth. The daily devotionals I have read do the same in taking samples of Scripture on which to write. I have not kept track how many times I have cycled through the Bible to this point. Otherwise, as things stand now, I have written through the month of August.

Recently, I came again to the Book of Malachi. While I was re-reading it, my eyes saw three significant words in chapter three, verse one, “…He shall come…” It caused me to stop and contemplate the ramifications of that affirmation. I certainly believe in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. I anticipate that it will happen any time. Nonetheless, I wrote the following devotion concerning “He shall come.”

Much of the Scripture in the Old Testament is predictive about the coming of the Messiah. This statement in Malachi is part of that common prediction. It affirms a spiritual truth about which we should keep an expecting attitude.

The Messiah’s coming is certainly judgment related. He will judge sin and evil. He will judge people who have stood against God. And, He will make a personal appearance to accomplish it.

The Messiah’s coming is also deliverance related. He will come to deliver His people from the domination of evil in this world. It will also be a personal appearance, for at the core of His coming is the sight of its reality in the eyes of those living with the expectation.

The devotional value of “He shall come” is found in the hope that it generates. Spiritually, it is good to have something to look forward to in life that has promise of lifting us out of this troubled world in which we live. “He shall come” is primary information assuring the people of God that, when the world falls into the predicted catastrophic end-time events, His coming will provide escape into eternal safety for the people of God before the divine hammer of judgment falls on the rest. It is a sure hope promised by God Himself.

Furthermore, “He shall come” is a divine fact we should anticipate daily. If we do, it means that we are having the proper insight to the real truths of God rather than focusing primarily on the spiritual delusions and debilitations of this present world system.

Once in a conversation with an acquaintance, we got to discussing the Second Coming of Christ. This man said he was a Christian, attending regularly a certain local church. I commented, “I look forward to Christ coming again.” To which he replied, “Well, I do, too, sort of. I just hope he does not come back soon because I still got a lot of living to do.”

This reflects the same type of world-view generally held by people associated with the church, which is a sad spiritual perspective.

In the mean time, however, that “He shall come” is something for which we should pray to occur. The Lord Jesus said that part of our praying should be saying “Thy kingdom come.” The next to the last line of the Bible written by Apostle John says, “Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” When is the last time you prayed to God that He would come soon?

Believing proactively that “He shall come” stands on the back of faith that being with God in Heaven is a far better alternative for our families, loved ones, and friends who are the people of God. It becomes a matter of true care for others that we want for Him to come. We should get out of having a hesitant attitude concerning “He shall come.” There is nothing wrong and everything right to want that “He shall come.”

A friend of mine says with every email, “Keep looking up…Christ Jesus will appear.” That is such an encouraging statement from a brother in Christ. But, actually, whether others want Him to or not, the fact remains, “He shall come!”

Branch http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_Branch-Ron-3.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.