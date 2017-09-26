What is television teaching our kids?

Dear Editor,

When we allow our children to watch some of the cartoons on today’s airwaves (television), it is like pouring concrete on a hot summer day. The concrete sets up very quickly and becomes permanent.

The profanity heard and the killing scenes of people and especially children that believe in God, or people and children who don’t like the main character, seems to be radicalizing the hearts and minds of our students like concrete on a hot summer day. And some of the children seem to be taking actions and going into the classrooms and going on a shooting spree.

The question is not “what’s in your wallet?” But, what are the cartoons teaching your children? Who is sponsoring these cartoons and who writes the script? What can you do about these cartoons?

I am seeking an answer to resolve for this situation.

Nellie Ruby Taylor

Retired educator from Gallipolis, Ohio