One suspect in custody, one at large

RUTLAND — Fox’s Pizza Den in Rutland was reportedly, recently broken into by two individuals.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Thursday, May 24 his office received a call from Fox’s Pizza Den in Rutland stating the store had been broken into during the night.

Sgt. Stewart responded to Fox’s and spoke with the store owner and began processing the scene as well as reviewing surveillance video. A male was observed in the surveillance video entering the store wearing black boots, blue jeans, a Harley Davidson hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a bandana partially covering his face. The male was observed on the video stealing money from the cash register as well as other places in the business, according to the sheriff’s office. After reviewing the video deputies had developed two persons of interest in the case.

On Friday, May 25 deputies, along with Task Force Agents, and the Meigs County Common Pleas Court Probation Department, attempted to locate the two persons of interest in the area of Shepard Road in Rutland at a residence. Upon their arrival to the residence, a male who was standing at the edge of the woods reportedly took off running through the woods while a female obeyed an order to stay where she was, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers gave chase, but were unable to locate the male subject.

Deputies arrested Angel N. Welsh, 29, of Rutland, for complicity to breaking and entering as well as complicity to theft in connection with Fox’s Pizza in Rutland. Welsh was a former employee of the business who had been recently fired from her position, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arresting Welsh, an undisclosed amount of cash and coins still rolled in coin rollers were allegedly recovered from a vehicle at the wood line of the property as well as the gloves reportedly worn by the male during the break-in at Fox’s, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies and Task Force Agents also located suspected narcotics inside of the vehicle. Upon speaking with the homeowner, he granted deputies consent to search his residence as well as turned over a Harley Davidson hooded sweat shirt that deputies reportedly found to be the one worn by the male in the surveillance video during the breaking and entering at Fox’s Pizza, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wood further added that his office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Harley E. McDonald, 36, of Rutland in connection with the breaking and entering. Charges have been filed on McDonald for breaking and entering as well as theft, both of which are felony offenses.

Anyone with additional information about the case or tips on McDonald’s whereabouts, can contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 992-3371 or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (740) 992-4682. Anyone who reports will remain anonymous.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Middleport Police Department, the Gallipolis Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

McDonald http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0530.Fox1_.jpg McDonald Welsh http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0530.Fox2_.jpg Welsh

