Remembering the fallen

POMEROY — A new display on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse pays tribute to Meigs County soldiers killed in action, dating back to World War I.

Members of several local Veterans’ organizations joined courthouse staff for the recent unveiling of the plaque.

Judge I. Carson Crow and Clerk of Courts Sammi Mugrage addressed the packed courtroom, speaking of a few of the soldiers.

Reflecting on the names on the plaque, Mugrage said, “This plaque has been years in the making and has drummed up some emotions that are unfamiliar to me. My loved ones who have served all returned safely.. but I have read of so many that unfortunately did not. Some who didn’t even make it to their 19th birthday. Some that never got to meet their child. Some that were simply ‘forgotten’ or unheard of. This plaque is dedicated in memory of them and all who proudly served and protected our country.”

The family of Roger Clinton Turner Jr., who was killed in the Iraqi War, was presented a flag by VFW Post 9053 as part of the ceremony.

After the unveiling, the honor guard completed the gun salute and the playing of taps.

Names listed on the plaque include:

World War I soldiers — Frank Alkire, Charles V. Baumgardner, John Bennett, William S. Bissell, William Clouse, Frank L. Colwell, Albert R. Dorst, Cornelius Feeney, Albert Harper, Orla Hecox, John A. Hertzer, Curtis V. Howell, Ira R. Hysell, William Karr, Samuel J. Mathews, Clive Price, Norman M. Reed, Cideon A. Searls, Eddie Snedden, Luther D. Suthers, Kinney Thompson, Allen Townsend, Drew S. Webster, Jasper Whaley, Otis L. White, Lewis E. Daniels, George D. Hutton, Ira C. Jones, Clyde Coblentz, Elza Rife, Frederick Seitz, Floyd Clifford Starkey, Rerford E. Barto.

World War II soldiers — Malcolm Clair Allen, John Patrick Andrew, John William Bable, Leo Dow Bailey, Lawrence A. Baker, George L. Bearhs, Chester R. Bell, Charles S. Bennett, Floyd Edward Blake, Ted Blazewicz, Louis Dale Bolin, James W. Boring, Richard Herbert Boring, Edgar O. Bradford, Earl R. Brown, George D. Burson, James Allen Canode, Stanley E. Casto, Howard Edward Collins, Sidney Asa Cook, Kibble L. Cowdery, John William Cowie, Howard Mart Crary, Charles R. Crislip, Elmer C. Dailey, Jake M. Dailey, Thurman L. Dailey, Paul H. Damewood, David H. Davidson, Robert Russell Davis, Luther Deem, Thomas E. Duerr, Walter Rex Dunfee, Danny Seymour Dunn, Emmett Alton Eastman, David A. Eynon, Horace Farley, William Fish, John C. Fisher, Alexander H. Fogle, Albert Franz, William J. Freeman Jr., Oval Arthur Gandee, Fred Gears, George R. Gibson, George M. Gillian, Max Gorby, Robert L. Greathouse, Charles Harvey Hauck, George W. Hayman, Henry H. Hermsen, Rodney D. Hines, Nyman L. Hogue, Charles Alfred Hunnell, Gerald James Hysell, Worley Jacks, Robert M. Jackson, Herman L. Jaynes, David Meredith Jenkins, Harold Storey Jones, Harry Jones, David James Joseph Jr., Arthur W. Kaylor, Philip Edward Killinger, Clarence William Knapp, Floyd Eugene Koblentz, Robert Ira Landaker, Carl W. Lewis, Ernest Lynch, John S. Mallet, Kenneth Raymond Matlack, Howard S. McCloud, Arthur McDaniel, Ottie Junior McGraw, Herbert D. McNamee, Albert D. Miller, Charles Edward Miller, Cecil Neighbors, Wendell Lee Nelson, Hobart M. Nelson, Harry Osborne, Jr., George E. Pankes, George E. Parker, George Herman Parker, Bruno J. Pierotti, James B. Powers, Millard Wayne Prince, George Pullins, Ralph David Pullins, John Edward Radekin, Clarence Hudson Reed, David Kearst Reed, Lewis Norman Rockwell, Harley L. Rood, Carl Edward Roush, Harold W. Russell, Harold S. Sarson, Dean Arthur Sayre, Edward J. Schoonover, Theodore “Ted” R. Scott, Manring T. Seyfried, Jewell Preston Sinclair, Edward R. Skinner, Samuel Winslow Smith, Wade Dale Smith, Gilbert J. Spencer, Clair E. Spires, Chester Freemont Stewart, Chester Owen Stobart, William M. Swauger, Charles R. Swindler, John W. Taylor, Maurice John Thornton, Dana Edward VanMeter, William Denzil Venable, Lewis Franklin Walker, Paul Joseph Ward, Charles Donald Weed, Leo Dearold Wells, James W. White, Denver William Whittington, Calvin Floyd Will, Donald Norris Winters, Ray A. Wolfe, Leonard Ellison Wood, and James E. Wylie.

Korean Conflict soldiers — Vance E. Barker, Earl Liswick, William P. Friley, Warren S. Keller, Derrell B. Sayre, Holly B. Scarbro, Gail W. Smailey, Cecil J. Smith, John F. Thomas, Foster H. White, and Arthur F. Wise.

Vietnam War soldiers — James D. Brewer, Richard Genheimer, Thomas R. Lind, Ronald L. Manley, William P. Neutzling, Jimmy G. Stewart, Larry R. Stobart, Ralph M. Triplett, William Tuttle, Archie Hayman, and William L. Pickens.

Iraqi War soldiers — Roger Clinton Turner Jr. and Joshua Jones.

A large plaque located outside of the Common Pleas Courtroom lists the names of soldiers killed in action dating back to World War I. The playing of taps took place from the courthouse balcony following the unveiling. Veterans salute as taps are played. Those attending the ceremony took time to look over the names of the soldiers listed on the plaque.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

