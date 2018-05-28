Fourth generation graduates from Racine Southern

When Shelbi Dailey received her diploma on Saturday evening during Southern High School’s commencement ceremony she became the fourth generation of the Howard and Nancy Ervin family to graduate from Racine Southern. Pictured following the ceremony are (seated) Howard Ervin Sr. (1949), great-granddaughter Shelbi Dailey (2018), grandson Shawn Dailey (1996) and daughter, Rhonda Ervin Dailey (1970). All seven of Ervin’s children, as well as 13 of his 15 grandchildren have graduated from Southern. Shelbi Dailey is the first of Howard and Nancy Ervin’s 19 great-grandchildren to graduate from Southern.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.29-Ervin-Grad_ne2018526215218703.jpg