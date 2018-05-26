SHS grads receive scholarships, awards

RACINE — Graduates in the Southern High School Class of 2018 were recognized with awards and scholarships on Friday as part of the annual Senior Awards Assembly.

Honorarians (Top Ten) for the Class of 2018 are Valedictorian Sydney Cleland, Salutatorian Hannah Evans, Miranda Greenlee, Jonah Hoback, Austin McKibben, Riley Roush, Jaiden Roberts, Caitlin Theiss, Sailor Warden and Kendra White.

Students who will receive Honors Diplomas are Sydney Cleland, Hannah Evans, Austin McKibben, Miranda Greenlee, Kendra White and Jaiden Roberts.

In total, graduates received an estimated $83,277 in scholarships.

Scholarships

John Gray Memorial Scholarship — Dylan Smith and Conner Wolfe;

American Red Cross Scholarship ($250) — Nikita Wood and Jolisha Ervin;

Southern Local Education Association Scholarship ($500) — Hannah Evans;

Chase Roush Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Connor Thomas;

In Memory of Chase Roush Scholarship ($600 per semester for 2 years) — Riley Roush and Jane Roush;

Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show ($1,000) — Jonah Hoback, Lauren Lavender, Riley Roush, Andrew Evans, Jane Roush, Sailor Warden;

RACO Scholarships ($1,000) — Miranda Greenlee, Austin McKibben, Sydney Cleland, Kendra White, Sailor Warden, Jonah Hoback and Hannah Evans;

Jim Adams Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Nikita Wood;

Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial Scholarship ($600) — Miranda Greenlee;

Racine Enginuity Scholarship ($500) — Miranda Greenlee;

Jean Alkire Memorial Scholarships ($300) — Jane Roush and Riley Roush;

Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Hannah Evans, Kendra White, and Lauren Lavender;

Barney and Maxine Shain Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Cameron Grueser;

Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarships ($500) — Conner Wolfe, Jonah Hoback, Andrew Evans and Bailee Floyd;

Frank Cleland Memorial Scholarship ($250) — Jolisha Ervin;

Vinas Lee Educational Scholarships ($500) — Austin McKibben and Spencer Harrison;

Rio Grande Community College, Jake Bapst Scholarship (two years tuition) — Jane Roush;

Rio Grande Community College, Bernard Fultz Scholarship ($1,000) — Lauren Lavender;

Rio Grande Community College, Bernard Fultz Scholarship ($2,200) — Hanna Bottomley;

Racine Party in the Park ($500) — Nikita Wood;

Ohio River Producers — Dominique Wehrung ($1,000), Cameron Grueser ($750), and Andrew Evans ($500);

FFA Scholarship Honoring 1949 Graduate Howard R. Ervin Sr. ($500) — Connar Alkire;

Howard R. Ervin Sr. Alumni Scholarship ($1,000) — Shelbi Dailey;

Miss Suzanne Scholarship ($250) — Bailee Floyd;

Meigs County Chamber of Commerce, University of Rio Grande (one year housing, $10,120) — Hanna Bottomley;

American Legion Post 602 Scholarship ($500) — Andrew Evans;

Upper Mason Parish Scholarship ($500) — Jolisha Ervin;

Charles and LaVera Yeager Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Jolisha Ervin;

Washington State Community College Presidential Scholarship ($4,000) — Sailor Warden;

Downtown Athletic Club Scholarships ($500) — Paige VanMeter and Dylan Smith;

Kyger Creek Science Award ($350) — Sydney Cleland;

Muskingum University Scholarships — Emily Phillips;

Racine-Southern Scholarship Association Scholarships:

Helen Coast Hayes Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Hannah Evans;

Wayne Roush Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Sydney Cleland;

George M. Sayre Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Conner Wolfe;

Dave Diles Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Jonah Hoback;

Maude Sellers Scholarship ($500) — Sailor Warden;

Edith Jividen Memorial Scholarships ($500) — Miranda Greenlee and Kendra White;

Hilton “Fooze” Wolfe Jr. Scholarship ($500) — Jaiden Roberts;

Shelly R. Thorla Scholarship ($500) — Riley Roush;

Wright State Valedictorian Scholarship ($4,627) — Sydney Cleland;

2018 David V. Stivison Appalachian Scholarship ($1,000) — Shelbi Dailey;

FAO/AK Steel Scholarship ($1,000) — Hannah Evans;

4-H Committee Scholarship ($250) — Hannah Evans;

Holzer Clinic Science Award ($300) — Hannah Evans;

Ohio Promise Award ($1,000) — Miranda Greenlee and Andee Hill;

Ohio Distinction Scholars ($1,000) — Miranda Greenlee and Andee Hill;

Ohio Success Scholarship ($1,000) — Miranda Greenlee and Andee Hill;

Creed James Scholarship ($2,000) — Andee Hill;

Dill Arnold Cutler Scholarship ($472) — Miranda Greenlee and Andee Hill;

Ohio Pathway Award ($1,500) — Julia Montgomery;

Ohio College Opportunity Grant ($1,536) — Julia Montgomery;

Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2171 ($750) — Nikita Wood;

Awards and Recognitions

John Philip Sousa Music Award — Randy Moore;

Senior Band Awards — Miranda Greenlee, Hannah Evans, Hanna Bottomley, Cameron Grueser, Austin McKibben, and Randy Moore;

Agribusiness Production Systems Concentrators — Auston Colburn, Colton Hamm, Trey Wood, Austin Rose, Cameron Grueser, Andrew Evans, and Cory Holbrook;

Three-plus Ag Courses — Andrew Evans, Ashley Cormack, Brandon Johnson, Cameron Grueser, Chris Young, Connor Yost, Cory Holbrook, Dominique Wehrung, Garrett Jones, Garrett Wolfe, Jason Counts, and Randy Moore;

4-H Awards — Hannah Evans, Hanna Bottomley, and Dameson Jenkins;

FFA Scholastic Award — Larry Dunn;

Outstanding FFA Senior — Dominique Wehrung;

Ag Key — Garrett Wolfe;

Citizenship Key — Hanna Bottomley and Randy Moore;

Social Studies Key — Cameron Grueser;

Home Economics Key — Jolisha Ervin;

Science Key — Sydney Cleland;

Language Arts Key — Riley Roush;

Spanish Key — Nick Wilson;

Mathematics Key — Austin McKibben;

Work Study Key — Bailee Floyd;

Band Key — Randy Moore;

Activities Key — Connor Thomas;

Quiz Bowl — Cameron Grueser;

WSAZ Best of the Class — Sydney Cleland;

NFHS National Award of Excellence — Nikita Wood and Connor Thomas;

Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Jane Roush and Dylan Smith;

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award — Sydney Cleland and Riley Roush;

Larry R. Morrison Female Athlete Award — Jaiden Roberts;

Larry R. Morrison Male Athlete Award — Conner Wolfe.

The Honorarians for the Southern High School Class of 2018 are (front, from left) Kendra White, Sailor Warden, Salutatorian Hannah Evans, Valedictorian Sydney Cleland, Jaiden Roberts, Miranda Greenlee, (back) Austin McKibben, Caitlin Theiss, Riley Roush and Jonah Hoback. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.29-SHS-Awards-1_ne2018526104546261-1.jpg The Honorarians for the Southern High School Class of 2018 are (front, from left) Kendra White, Sailor Warden, Salutatorian Hannah Evans, Valedictorian Sydney Cleland, Jaiden Roberts, Miranda Greenlee, (back) Austin McKibben, Caitlin Theiss, Riley Roush and Jonah Hoback. Conner Wolfe was received the Larry R. Morrison Male Athlete Award, with Jaiden Roberts receiving the Larry R. Morrison Female Athlete Award. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.29-SHS-Awards-2_ne2018526104552660-1.jpg Conner Wolfe was received the Larry R. Morrison Male Athlete Award, with Jaiden Roberts receiving the Larry R. Morrison Female Athlete Award.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

