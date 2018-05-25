Paying tribute

OHIO VALLEY — The Traveling Korean War Memorial passed through Pomeroy on Thursday evening on its way to the Letart Community Center where it will be on display for the next few days.

Approaching the Bridge of Honor, the Memorial, escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders, local fire departments, law enforcement and EMS, went under a flag display set up by the Pomeroy and Middleport Fire Departments, who were joined by the Chester Fire Department.

The Memorial will be open to the public free of charge until 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Letart Nature Park. The official opening will begin at 8 a.m., Friday, May 25 with the flag raising. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. with assistance from local veterans which will include opening prayer, guest speakers, acknowledgement of veterans in attendance, and explanation of Missing Man Table.

On Saturday, May 26 the event will also open with a prayer and ceremony at 10 a.m. The Letart Nature Park is located at 23671 Sandhill Road, Letart which is 11 miles from Point Pleasant and eight miles from New Haven.

Traveling Korean War Memorial arrives