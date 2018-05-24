For the Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

April 29

Sgt. Stewart processed seven applications for Concealed Carry Weapons.

Deputy Campbell responded to a domestic violence complaint in Syracuse. Deputy Campbell arrived on scene and determined that the male had already left the residence prior to his arrival. It was also determined that no physical violence or threats of violence took place. The call was cleared, and no further action was taken.

Deputies responded to Eagle Ridge Road in reference to a complaint of menacing threats by the caller’s ex-boyfriend. Deputies determined that the subject making the threats resided in California and had never actually met the victim or been to Meigs County. The victim wanted a report on file and charges filed if the threats were to continue.

May 4

Sgt. Stewart responded to State Route 684 in Pageville in reference to a male who was out on bond from Meigs County Common Pleas Court standing on his porch with a gun. Upon the deputy’s arrival it was determined that the subject had a BB gun. The male was advised to leave the BB gun inside of the residence due to complaints received from people driving by.

Deputies responded to a well-being check on Laurel Road in Albany. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that the subject was fine, and no further action was taken.

Sgt. Stewart took a report in reference to the theft of a dog from the Albany area. The subject who was alleged to have stolen the dog is currently residing in Gallia County. Contact was made with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office who is providing assistance in this case. The investigation is pending.

May 5

Deputy King and Sgt. Stewart responded to State Route 7 at Union Avenue to assist the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on a vehicle that stopped in the middle of State Route 7 and a male subject took off running alleging that someone was inside of his trunk with a gun. Deputies and ODNR cleared the vehicle with no one being found. The male was arrested for DUI and was evaluated by Hopewell for mental health concerns.

May 6

Deputies responded to State Route 248 in reference to an active domestic violence complaint. Deputies arrived on the scene and both parties were already separated. The male had marks on his face where he was allegedly assaulted by the female. Britney Boggs was arrested for domestic violence and was incarcerated on the charge.

Sgt. Stewart responded to a report of a fight on Vine Street in Middleport. A male was located that was involved in the fight and was found to have suspected methamphetamine on his person. The male and the narcotics were turned over to Middleport PD when they arrived on scene.

May 10

Deputies responded to a report of two individuals underneath of the overpass near Meigs High School. A male and female were located underneath of the bridge and stated they were waiting for the church to open on Pomeroy Pike. The call was cleared, and no further action was taken.

Deputy King and Deputy Riley responded to State Route 248 in reference to a domestic violence complaint with shots being fired. Deputies arrived on the scene and secured the firearm while the female was found to have a warrant out of Washington County. Gunshots were fired into the air and not in the direction of anyone. The female was transported to Coolville where custody was turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

May 11

Deputy Campbell and Sgt. Stewart responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Storys Run Gas Station. Deputies arrived on scene and separated the parties. Both subjects allegedly tried to assault one another however they were unsuccessful in doing so. One of the subjects had a warrant out of the Village of Middleport. The male was arrested and transported to the Middleport Police Department. No further action was taken.

Sgt. Stewart responded to a report of two males stealing scrap metal on State Route 248. Upon the Deputy’s arrival both subjects were located and placed in handcuffs. A female was also located coming out of a camper on the property. All three subjects were charged with criminal trespassing and the female was additionally charged with obstructing for providing false information due to having a warrant for a parole violation out of West Virginia. The female is incarcerated awaiting extradition from the State of West Virginia.

May 17

Dispatch received a call from a subject on Welchtown Hill, advising that he and his wife had allowed a female friend to stay with them for a short time to get back on her feet. She was now making comments about harming herself and they could see she had burned herself several times with a cigarette. A deputy was sent to the home and spoke with the female. She agreed to be taken to the Holzer Meigs ER to be checked out. She was transported to the ER by the deputy and turned over to the ER staff. No further action was taken by deputies on this call.

Dispatch received a call from EMS advising of a 911 hang-up call from an address on Hatfield Road outside of Rutland. A deputy was sent to the home and spoke with two subjects that lived there. Both advised everything was fine and that they had not made the call. No further action was taken on this call.

May 18

Deputies were sent to the Holzer Meigs ER to assist with a combative patient that was having a mental breakdown. The deputy’s arrival at the ER was enough to restore order and she was no further trouble. One of the deputies stayed at the ER until the patient was transported by squad to another facility.

May 19

Dispatch received a call from EMS advising that they have a squad at a residence on State Route 681 near Marcum Road needing assistance. The patient was intoxicated and has become combative. The deputy arrived on scene and assisted the medics in getting the subject into the squad. After a short conversation with the deputy the patient allowed the medics to complete their checks and transport him to the ER to have the injuries he had received from a fall checked out. No further action was taken by the deputy on this call.

Dispatch received a call from a resident of State Route 143 in reference to a trespassing complaint on her neighbor. Deputies were tied up handling other incidents and she was asked to come to the office to complete the report. She arrived at the Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Deputy Stacy about the incident and completed a statement. Charges are pending on the suspect in this case.

Dispatch received a call from a resident of State Route 124, Racine, reporting his car stolen. Deputy Stacy arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller and a witness of the theft. A report was completed, and charges filed on the suspect Christopher S. Porter, age 39, of New Haven, West Virginia for theft. The suspect was later arrested in West Virginia and the car recovered. Porter has been incarcerated on the charge and awaiting extradition from West Virginia.

Dispatch received a call from Holzer Meigs ER advising that they need a deputy to come out and assist the Coroner’s assistant on a DOA. After speaking with the female that had driven the victim to the medic station in Racine and the Coroner’s assistant the death was deemed suspicious and an investigation initiated. At the time of this news release this incident remains under investigation with several subjects being questioned.

Dispatch received a call from a resident of Harmon Road, Pomeroy, reporting the theft of a come-a-long, chains and cable that she witnessed from her property by her neighbor. Sgt. Mohler arrived on scene and spoke with the caller and completed a report on the incident. Because of a long running neighbor dispute between the victim and the accused neighbor this report has been forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed on this incident.