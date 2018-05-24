MHS Class of 2018 receives scholarships, awards

ROCKSPRINGS — Students in the Meigs High School Class of 2018 received more than $262,000 in scholarships during Wednesday’s awards ceremony, with many of those scholarships renewable for additional years.

Among the awards were the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarships which were presented to Rachel Kesterson and William Levi Chapman, both for athletic excellence, and Savannah Hope Diehl and David Cole Hofffman, both for academic excellence. The scholarships are worth $7,500 each.

Scholarships

1967 Brownell Avenue, Middleport Alumni — Brad Logan, $1,000;

OVB, 4H Scholarship — Rachel Kesterson, $3,000;

American Electric Power Educational Scholarship — Cole Hoffman, $8,000;

American Red Cross Scholarship — Sydney Kennedy, $1,000;

American Red Cross Scholarship — Rachel Kesterson, $1,500;

Bob and Corena Barnitz Scholarship — Sydney Kennedy, $750;

Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship — Trenton Durst, $1,500;

Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship — Theo McElroy, $1,000;

Delma Roush Scholarship, Ohio State University — Cole Hoffman, $10,728;

Dennis Boggs/Adam Grimm Memorial Scholarship — Trenton Durst and Sydney Kennedy, $500 each;

FACDO —Chelsey Pullins, $250;

Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship —Rachel Kesterson, Hope Diehl, Levi Chapman and Cole Hoffman, $7,500 each;

Holzer Science Award — Brad Logan, $300;

John Redovian Memorial Scholarship — Hope Diehl, $1,000;

Josh Napper Memorial Scholarship — Thelma Morgan, $1,500;

Louise Morhart Grant Music Scholarship — Olivia Davis, $1,000;

Marshall University Scholarships — Trenton Durst, $2,000; Destiny Vining, $4,500;

Meigs Athletic Booster Scholarship — Zach Helton, Lane Cullums, Sydney Kennedy, and Rachel Kesterson, $750 each;

Meigs Local Alumni Association Scholarship — Rachel Kesterson, Sydney Kennedy, and Zach Helton, $500 each; Hanna Barnette, $250;

Meigs Local Teachers Association — Isaiah Ash, Sydney Kennedy, and Raymond Lawson, $200 each;

MHS Faculty Scholarship — Carmen Doherty, $200;

Middleport Alumni Scholarship — Madison Wood, $1,000;

Middleport Youth League David Boyd Scholarship —Zach Helton, $500;

Northbend Church Scholarship — Hope Diehl, $500;

Ohio University Scholarships — Mariah Haley, Sydney Kennedy, and Raymond Lawson, $2,000 each; Thelma Morgan, $13,972; Bryce Swatzel, $13,000; and Greg Sheets, $14,000;

University of Charleston Scholarships — Lane Cullums, $18,000;

West Virginia State University Black & Gold Scholarship — Zach Helton, $6,000;

OVEC Kyger Creek Science Scholarship — Bryce Swatzel, $350;

Parker Long Scholarship —Rachel Kesterson, $500;

Ralph Werry Memorial Scholarship — Morgan Michael, $1,000;

Rutland Alumni Scholarship — Chelsey Pullins, $750;

Student Council Scholarship — Isaiah Ash and Sydney Kennedy, $150 each;

Susan G. Park Scholarship, Middleport Alumni — Trenton Durst and Cole Hoffman, $1,000 each;

The Ohio State University Land Grant — Brad Logan, $24,849;

The Ohio State University Scholarships — Brad Logan, $5,500

University of Rio Grande Scholarships — Levi Chapman, $2,700;

University of Rio Grande, Jake Bapst Scholarship — Morgan Michael, $8,000;

Washington and Jefferson College Scholarship —Tiana Frechette, $30,000;

Shawnee State Univ. Blue and Gray Scholarship —Caitlyn Rest, $3,500;

Capital University Scholarships — Hope Diehl, $25,976;

Wilmington College Scholarships — Rachel Kesterson, $13,000.

Awards and Recognitions

Ohio National Guard enlistment — Brady Smith and Trevor Smith;

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence — Bryce Swatzel and Hope Diehl;

U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete — Lane Cullums and Madison Hendricks;

Semper Fidelis Music Award — Trevor Smith and Brady Smith;

Farmers Bank Junior Board — Hope Diehl, Carmen Doherty, Cole Hoffman, Sydney Kennedy, Rachel Kesterson, MaKayla Kimes, and Brad Logan;

Senior Athlete Awards — Zayne Wolfe, Matthew Brown, Paige Denney, Cierra Wolfe, Devin Humphreys, Chelsea Pierce, Ariann Sizemore, Brad Logan, Devon Hawley, Peyton Rowe, Madison Hendricks, McKenzie Ohlinger, Rachel Kesterson, Brentten Young, Trenton Durst, Riley Ogdin, Zach Helton, Levi Chapman, Bryce Swatzel, Lane Cullums, Caleb Stanley, Mitchel Otieno, Theo McElroy, Trevor Smith, Bailey Caruthers, Andrew Douglas, Jimmy Porter, Candace Brockert, Carmen Doherty, Sydney Kennedy, Wayland Ramage, Justin Searls, and Caitlyn Rest;

National Federation of High Schools Award of Excellence — Levi Chapman and Carmen Doherty;

OHSAA Scholar Athlete — Bryce Swatzel and Sydney Kennedy;

Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Zayne Wolfe and Peyton Rowe;

Courageous Student Award — MacKenzie Hall;

WSAZ Best of the Class — Cole Hoffman, Brad Logan, Greg Sheets and Bryce Swatzel;

Honors Diploma — Cole Hoffman, Brad Logan, Greg Sheets and Bryce Swatzel;

Career Tech Honors Diploma — Rachel Kesterson;

Perfect Attendance — Paige Dill and Amanda Landaker;

Physics (All As) — Bryce Swatzel, Greg Sheets, Thelma Morgan, Brad Logan, Cole Hoffman, and Zach Helton;

Calculus (All As) — Cole Hoffman, Brad Logan, Greg Sheets, and Bryce Swatzel;

Pre-Calculus (All As) — Hope Diehl, Sydney Kennedy, Zach Helton, and Paige Denney;

Students of the Month — Courtnee Williams, Madison Ackerman, Justin Searls, MaKayla Kimes, Bryce Swatzel, Wayland Ramage, and Chris Queen;

Auto Tech Awards — Issac Dunkle, Trystin Lee, Trevor Neal, Theo McElroy, and Dane Thomas;

Health Tech II Awards — Jessica Cook, Mica Drehel, Selena Honaker, Rachel Kesterson, Isabella McDaniel, McKenzie Ohlinger, Caitlyn Rest, Ariann Sizemore, James White, Courtnee Williams, and December Zeigler;

Academic Letters and Pins — Isaiah Ash, Leila Ashirova, Hanna Barnette, William Chapman, Jessica Cook, Aubrey Hart, MaKayla Kimes, Raymond Lawson, Chelsey Pullins, Caitlyn Rest, Kaleigh Scott, Tiffany Smith, Cierra Wolfe, December Zeigler, Paige Denney, Hope Diehl, Paige Dill, Trenton Curst, Tiana Frechette, Devon Hawley, Zach Helton, Madison Hendricks, Cole Hoffman, Sydney Kennedy, Brad Logan, Theo McElroy, Thelma Morgan, Riley Ogdin, Chelsea Pierce, Cheyanne Priddy, Peyton Rowe, Greg Sheets, Bryce Swatzel, and Courtnee Williams;

Spanish National Honor Society — Madison Ackerman, Carmen Doherty, Cole Hoffman, MaKayla Kimes, and Brad Logan;

Certificate of Achievement — Cheyanne Priddy;

4-H Cords — Courtney Mather, Raymond Lawson, Rachel Kesterson, Courtnee Williams, and Chelsey Pullins;

Quiz Bowl — Hope Diehl and Destiny Vining.

OHSAA State Award (community member) — Warren Hart, “The Hat Man.”

Graduates from the Meigs High School received more than $265,000 in scholarships during Wednesday’s Senior Awards Ceremony. Pictured are the scholarship recipients. A list of the scholarship recipients appears in the article. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.25-Awards-1_ne201852414211412.jpg Graduates from the Meigs High School received more than $265,000 in scholarships during Wednesday’s Senior Awards Ceremony. Pictured are the scholarship recipients. A list of the scholarship recipients appears in the article. Foundations for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship recipients were (from left) David Cole Hoffman, Savannah Hope Diehl, William Levi Chapman and Rachel Kesterson. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.25-Awards-2_ne2018524142123674.jpg Foundations for Appalachian Ohio Bachtel Scholarship recipients were (from left) David Cole Hoffman, Savannah Hope Diehl, William Levi Chapman and Rachel Kesterson. Twins Trevor Hoffman and Brady Hoffman were recognized for having signed on with the Ohio National Guard. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.25-Awards-3_ne2018524142130909.jpg Twins Trevor Hoffman and Brady Hoffman were recognized for having signed on with the Ohio National Guard. Pictured are all of the students who were recognized with awards or scholarships during Wednesday’s ceremony. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.25-Awards-4_ne2018524142138693.jpg Pictured are all of the students who were recognized with awards or scholarships during Wednesday’s ceremony.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

