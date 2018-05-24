MHS career tech stakeholder’s dinner

Meigs High School Career Technical Education students and staff recently held their annual stakeholders’ dinner. Each teacher and their students invited guests to dinner who they felt could give them positive and helpful feedback regarding their class. Fresh flowers were given out as door prizes to those in attendance and after dinner the teachers, students, and their selected stakeholders went into the teachers’ classrooms so the stakeholders’ could offer suggestions regarding the class or ask questions about the class.

