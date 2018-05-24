Throwback Thursday: Racine High School Class of 1930

The later part of May each year marks graduations, class reunions, alumni banquets and many more events. This photo of the Racine High School Class of 1930 is among several graduation related items on display at the Meigs County Museum located on Butternut Avenue in Pomeroy. Among the items are a few year books and graduation announcements from decades ago. Names of the graduates from the Class of 193o were not listed on the photo. Anyone who knows the identity of those pictured may contact the Sentinel or the Historical Society.

Editor’s Note: Throwback Thursday is a weekly feature in partnership with the Meigs County Historical Society. As Meigs County approaches its 200th birthday in 2019 we are taking a look back at the county, its landmarks, events and people throughout the years.