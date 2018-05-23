Updates on parking lot/riverbank project

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Council did not have a quorum for its recent regularly scheduled meeting, but Pomeroy Council Members Maureen Hennessy, Victor Young, and Brian Young along with Mayor Don Anderson and Fiscal Officer Sue Baker discussed updates on the parking lot / riverbank project.

Anderson explained the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has finished putting up the construction work limits for the work they will be doing for the parking lot / riverbank project. He said the village can begin real estate work such as easements and acquisitions once the Corps gives them a letter giving them the go ahead. Anderson explained the Corps must state their approval for reimbursement purposes. Attorney Adam Salisbury will then work on a contract for the project which is due by the end of September. Anderson said he and Salisbury will be meeting with the landowners as well.

Mitch Altier updated the council members on the storm water project. Altier said almost all of the storm sewer work is complete, but a gas line runs in the middle of one section of the storm sewer and needs taken care of by Columbia Gas, once that is complete, then final surface work can be done.

In other business, Anderson reported renovations are going to be made to the warehouse on Mechanic Street, so one side of the building can be rented out for certain occasions and various purposes. The block side of the building will be used for village storage explained Anderson. The renovations will be approximately $10,000 and the amount is being referred to Village Administrator John Witherell.

Baker informed council members it would be in village’s best interest to codify the remainder of village ordinances. She added as of Monday, May 21 the village had zero deficient in their funds.

Mowing around the village was discussed and Baker reported summer workers from Meigs County Jobs and Family Services will be available once school lets out for summer vacation.

Code Enforcement Officer Alan Miles discussed with council he submitted information to FEMA and the village has been provided with a FEMA assistant. Miles will speak with the assistant and inform the individual on what the village needs.

He said the utilization of a land bank has been considered for the county and a meeting is trying to be set up with the Meigs County Commissioners.

Miles added a few shop owners on Main Street want to put up bike racks and Anderson suggested one bike rack be put in for each block.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

