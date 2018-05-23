Memorial Day events planned

MEIGS COUNTY — Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who lost their lives while serving in the United States military, something local veterans organizations will be doing with multiple services and ceremonies on Monday.

American Legion Drew Webster Post #39 will host a Memorial Day evening on the Pomeroy Levee, as well as traveling to cemeteries in the area.

Post 39’s schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Rocksprings Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Beech Grove Cemetery; 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery; 11:30 a.m., the Flags at the Bridge of Honor; noon, Pomeroy Levee; 1:30 p.m., Meigs Memory Gardens; 2 p.m., Chester Cemetery, along with Daughters of the American Revolution and the Southern Band; 2:30 p.m., Hemlock Grove.

At the Levee will be a service with guest speaker George Hoffman, as well as a performance by the Southern High School Marching Band under the direction of Chad Dodson. Hoffman enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965, serving four years. Additional participants include Gladys Cumings, who will read Flanders Field, and Jerry Fredrick, who will tell of the Old Flag.

Feeney-Bennett Post #128, American Legion of Middleport will also travel to numerous locations as part of the Memorial Day plans.

Locations are as follows: 8:45 a.m., Middleport Levy; 9 a.m., Middleport Riverview Cemetery; 9:15 a.m., Bradford Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Middleport Hill Cemetery; 10:15 a.m., Addison Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Cheshire Gravel Hill Cemetery; 11 a.m., Middleport Gravel Hill Cemetery; 11:15 a.m., Stewart-Bennett Park Middleport; 12:30 p.m., Howell Hill Cemetery; and 1 p.m. Burlingham Cemetery.

The 128th Memorial Day Service at the Burlingham Church will take place at 1 p.m., with the Honor Guard of Feeney Bennett Post 128 of the American Legion of Middleport performing the military tribute at the cemetery at 1 p.m. The service will follow in the church. Air Force veteran Roger Menchofer is this year’s special speaker and music and song will be provided by the Hayes family and Greg Jones.

America Legion Post 602 in Racine will host a Memorial Day ceremony starting at 10 a.m. The Southern High School Band will perform. There will be a flag raising ceremony, followed by guest speaker David Brainard, a US Navy veteran and the Pastor of Frist Southern Baptist Church in Pomeroy. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

