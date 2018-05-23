Cleland, Evans top SHS Class of 2018

RACINE — Sydney Cleland and Hannah Evans will address the Southern High School Class of 2018 during Saturday’s commencement ceremony as the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Cleland, of Racine, is the daughter of Hank and Angie Cleland. The Valedictorian will be attending Wright State University in the fall to major in nursing. Cleland’s high school activities include, student council, Science Olympiad, softball, volleyball, drama, Farmers Bank Junior Board, Regional Scholars, Ohio Association of Student Councils, Homecoming and Prom committees, Carmel Suton United Methodist Church Youth Group, and part-time employment at Powell’s Foodfair, Riverside Golf Course and Maple Lawn Brewery.

Evans, of Racine, is the daughter of Joe and Carmel Evans. The Salutatorian will be attending the University of Cincinnati in the fall to major in biology. Evans’ high school activities include student council, Teen Institute, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Farmers Bank Junior Board, Science Olympiad, cheerleading, band, Regional Scholars, Homecoming and Prom committees, 4-H, Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts, and Zion Church of Christ.

Both Cleland and Evans noted that what they will remember most of their high school years involved their community.

“My favorite part is the sense of community in the school and the town. Everyone is there for each other,” said Cleland.

“We have so much to be thankful for,” said Evans, making specific mention of RACO (Racine Area Community Organization). “We will take that with us when we leave high school.”

Cleland and Evans, both of whom will be pursuing degrees in fields related to science, made special mention of the science department at Southern High School and their work to prepare them for their futures.

“I want to thank the community, my friends and family, for their help along this long 13-year journey. I am excited to see what the future has in store,” said Cleland.

Evans added, “I want to thank my family, parents, teachers, friends and anyone in the community who took time to share their experiences and help me prepare for the future.”

Southern High School Class of 2018 graduates include: Connar Morgan Alkire, Kendra Renee Barton, Hanna Alexis Bottomley, Cody Bruce Campbell, Johnathon Tyler Casto, Jackson Shane Circle, William Wesley Clark, Sydney Marie Cleland, Ashley Nicole Cormack, Jason Gage Counts, Hailey Elizabeth Cremeans, Josie Lynn Cundiff, Shelbi Kay-Lynn Dailey, Trenton James DeLaCruz, Larry Dale Dunn, Logan Dean Dunn, Jolisha Nicole Ervin, Andrew Michael Evans, Hannah Elizabeth Evans, Bailee Nicole Floyd, Miranda Dawn Greenlee, Cameron Arthur Grueser, Spencer Josiah Harrison, Andee Madison Hill, Jonah Steven Hoback, Cory Scott Holbrook,

Dameson Gibson Jenkins, Brandon Michael Johnson, Owen Garrett Jones, Dakota Anthony Kowell, Lauren Elise Lavender, Ryan Allen McCabe, Austin Lewis McKibben, Julia Michelle Montgomery, Randall Race-Thomas Moore, Emily Chyanne Phillips, Jacob Daniel James Riffle, Autumn Paige Ritchhart, Jaiden Marie Roberts, Augusta Jane Roush, Riley Lester Roush, Cynthia Brooke Slaven, Christopher Dylan Smith, Holly Nicole Stover, Dani Cheyenne Terzopplous, Caitlin Alexis Theiss, Connor Mitchell Thomas, Paige Danielle VanMeter, Sailor Hill Warden, Dominique Lynn Wehrung, Kendra Janese White, Nicolas Kyle Wilson, Garrett Allen Wolfe, Joseph Conner Wolfe, Nikita Nicole Wood, Connor Alan Yost, and Christopher Austin Young.

Graduation at Southern High School will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

Hannah Evans and Sydney Cleland http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.24-Southern-ValSal_ne201852314010501.jpg Hannah Evans and Sydney Cleland

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

