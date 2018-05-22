Honoring real superheroes

MIDDLEPORT — In their favorite superhero themed outfits, 37 runners and walkers participated in The Superhero 5K.

The River City Runners recently held the third race of the River City Race Series at Dave Diles park.

Renee Stewart, River City Runners member, commented, “We chose superhero as the theme for this race to honor real life super heroes who face cancer.”

Stewart explained prizes went to the top male and female athletes in each age division consisting of superhero capes and various themed items. The overall male and female athletes also received gift certificates.

The results are as follows:

Overall male, Brayden O’Brien, 21:15; Overall female, Mallory Johnson, 24:59

13 and Under: Top female, none; Top male, Brayden O’Brien, 21:15

14-20: Top female, Mallory Johnson, 24:59; Top male, none

21-29: Top female, Cheryl O’Bryant, 30:42; Top male, Cody Ridgway, 23:08

30-44: Top female, Gabby Sanders, 29:27; Top male, Mathew O’Brien, 24:20

45-59: Top female, Brenda Scott, 28:48; Top male, Jim Freeman, 25:26

60 and Over: Top female, Francie Shrimplin, 53:22; Top male, William Condee, 24:43

Stewart commented both runners and walkers alike are always welcomed to join the River City Runners’ races as everyone involved is valuable to the club.

“Everything that we do all year long is to support our teams running C2C and The American Cancer Society,” said Stewart.

The fourth race in River City Race Series, The Big Bend Blues Dash, will be held the last Saturday in July.

A few well-known superheroes were in attendance showing their support to the participants. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0523-1-.jpg A few well-known superheroes were in attendance showing their support to the participants. The participants of the Superhero 5K set and ready to race. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0523-2-.jpg The participants of the Superhero 5K set and ready to race. The River City Race Series supports the everyday heroes who participate in the C2C race in August. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_0523.S5k3.jpg The River City Race Series supports the everyday heroes who participate in the C2C race in August.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.