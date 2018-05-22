Four top MHS Class of 2018

ROCKSPRINGS — It is said that it can be lonely at the top, but that is not the case with the Meigs High School Class of 2018 as four young men have earned the top spot in the graduating class.

Cole Hoffman, Brad Logan, Gregory Sheets II, and Bryce Swatzel have been named the valedictorians of the Class of 2018, with Savannah Hope Diehl as the Salutatorian.

The four valedictorians acknowledged their drive to remain at the top with the others helped to determine the classes that they took during their high school years. For example, if one decided to take AP Chemistry then the others would take the class as well.

Hoffman said that the goal throughout was to do his best, and if that meant being valedictorian that would be the outcome.

Hoffman, of Middleport, is the son of David and Kathie Hoffman. He plans to attend Ohio State University to major in environmental science. During his time at Meigs High School, Hoffman has been part of the cross country and track teams, student council, Farmers Bank Junior Board, National Honor Society and served as Spanish Club President.

Logan, of Pomeroy, is the son of Darin and Angela Logan. Logan plans to attend Ohio State University to major in chemical engineering. During his time at Meigs, Logan has been a member of the cross country, basketball and track teams, student council, prom committee, Farmers Bank Junior Board, Spanish Club and National Honor Society.

Sheets, of Pomeroy, is the son of Feliciana and Greg Sheets. Sheets plans to attend Ohio University to major in computer engineering. During his time at Meigs, Sheets has been a member of the marching and concert bands, Drum Corps International, drama club, student council and National Honor Society.

Swatzel, of Pomeroy, is the son of Steve and Tara Swatzel. Swatzel plans to attend Ohio University to major in civil engineering. Swatzel has been a member of the golf and baseball teams, as well as the National Honor Society during his time at Meigs.

Diehl, of Pomeroy, is the daughter of Marty and Cynthia Diehl. Diehl plans to attend Capital University to major in art therapy. During her high school years, Diehl has participated in band, drama club, quiz bowl, National Honor Society and the Northbend Student Worship Team.

“We are thankful for the supportive teachers and their efforts to prepare us for our future endeavors,” said Sheets of his, and his classmates, time at Meigs.

The valedictorians and salutatorian invited friends and family to attend their graduation on Friday evening, May 25 at 8 p.m.

Graduates for the Meigs High School Class of 2018 include:

David Cole Hoffman, Bradley Paul Logan, Bryce Steven Swatzel, Gregory Charles Sheets II, Savannah Hope Diehl, Zachary Austin Helton, Sydney Rene’ Kennedy, Trenton Timothy Durst, Madison Danielle Hendricks, Paige Elizabeth Denney, Madison Nichole Ackerman, Isaiah Blake Ash, Leila Ashirova, Hanna Lee Barnette, Bethany Morgan Barrett, Alexander Keldon Booth, Candace Michelle Brockert, Matthew Todd Brown Jr., Bailey Michael Caruthers, William Levi Chapman, Harley Arlene Clark, Kali Jo Cleland, Lane Ashton Cullums,

Olivia Grace Davis, Paige Renee Dill, Morgan Riese Doczi, Carmen Elizabeth Doherty, Andrew Michael Douglas, Mica Haley Drehel, Issac John Kenneth Dunkle, Tiana Marie Frechette, Keegan Reese Gilbert, Zack Wesley Gorslene, Mariah Dawn Haley, MacKenzie Joshua Shane Hall, Aubrey Ann Hart, Devon Michael Hawley, Devin Paige Humphreys, Marrisa Gabbrial Keesee, Rachel Renee Kesterson, MaKayla Danielle Kimes, Hanna Rose King, Amanda Christine Landaker, Kyle Everett Lawson, Raymond Wesley Lawson, Christopher William Leach, Trystin William Lee, Kayla Deann Lemley, Domineke Donyel Lyons,

Courtney Lee Mather, Isabella Jade McDaniel, Theodore Scott McElroy, Morgan Renee Michael, Thelma Michelle Denise Morgan, Beau Michael Wiliam Morris, Trevor Mikhail Neal, Makayla Magnolia Candis Marie Nitz, Riley Blaine Ogdin, McKenzie Marie Ohlinger, Mitchel Akinyi Otieno, Chelsea Chyanne Pierce, Michael David Plumm, Dusty Michael Pooler, James Paul Porter II, Cheyanne Davanne Priddy, Chelsey Renea Pullins, Christopher Wyane Queen, Wayland Edward Wayne Ramage III, Caitlyn Frances Rest, Trey Allen Robinson, Makayla Marie Rose, Jessica Dawn Rowe, Peyton Ashley Rowe,

Trenton Jacob Scarbury, James Issac Scherfel, Kaleigh Lynne Scott, Justin Edward Searls, Alyssa Dawn Shaffer, Isabella Marie Shockey, Ariann Jo-lyn Sizemore, Brady Allen Smith, Tiffany Marie Smith, Trevor John Smith, Wesley Mitchell Snodgrass, Caleb Elijah Stanley, Kayley Annette Stewart, Lauren Hope Stewart, Shayla Rochelle Taylor, Dane Michael Monroe Thomas, Destiny Jolynn Vining, James Lahmarr White Jr., Courtnee Nicole Williams, Wyatt Wallace Wilson, Cierra LeShawn Antionette Wolfe, Zayne Douglas Wolfe, Madison Tyler Wood, Brian James Wright, Kristen Ann Wright, Brentten Ashton Young, Zach Thomas Barton Young, and December Dawn Zeigler.

Savannah Hope Diehl, Salutatorian, is pictured alongside Meigs High School’s four Valedictorians (from left) Cole Hoffman, Brad Logan, Bryce Swatzel and Gregory Sheets II. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.23-Meigs-Val-Sal_ne2018522145629324.jpg Savannah Hope Diehl, Salutatorian, is pictured alongside Meigs High School’s four Valedictorians (from left) Cole Hoffman, Brad Logan, Bryce Swatzel and Gregory Sheets II.