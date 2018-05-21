61 become EHS Alumni

REEDSVILLE — “Watch out future, here comes the Eastern High School Graduating Class of 2018.”

Salutatorian Kaitlyn Hawk concluded her address with that statement on Sunday as she and other members of the Eastern High School Class of 2018 received their diplomas.

Hawk and Valedictorian Jessica Adams spoke to their classmates as part of the commencement ceremony held in the Eastern High School Gymnasium.

Adams spoke of being enough and the measuring of success in life.

“What defines success?” asked Adams.

“Success in life is the ability to adapt. Since change is so constant, we are then defined by our ability to adapt to change. To learn from our experiences, good or bad. To not let our failures define us, but instead mold us, shape our forward progress to our goals. As you learn how to adapt to changes within yourself and around you, success will be the outcome,” said Adams.

Change is part of getting better, Adams noted, referencing what her dad told her when it came to getting better at archery.

“If we didn’t change, we’d still be in kindergarten learning how to color inside the line and adding numbers. Because of change, we now know math problems from 2+2=4 tp algebraic equations,” said Adams. “Now that we have a database of knowledge accumulated from the teachings at Eastern High School, we will now be able to thrive outside of school and in the real world that we all call life.”

Looking toward the journey beyond high school, Adams said, “We all must come to the realization that our rewards will only be as great as the effort we put into them…Always move forward and choose a future that will bring you the most happiness.”

Adams concluded by telling her fellow graduates, “remember that being you will always be enough to reach success in what you choose to do.”

Hawk spoke of the past 13 years she and her classmates had spent together leading up to graduation.

“Today is a special day because the past 13 years we have done everything as a group, whether it be taking the same classes together, going on field trips together, or simply participating in the same sport together. And today as we sit here, this is the last thing we will do together,” said Hawk.

“The next time we see each other we may be attending a ball game as an alumni, seeing each other in a restaurant, or simply passing each other in the grocery store,” said Hawk. “Regardless, whenever we do meet again, I’m sure the memories we shared together will come to mind.”

Looking toward the future were the graduates will “make individual decisions instead of group decisions,” Hawk told the class to embrace the chances, but not forget their past.

“Don’t be afraid to take a chance to meet new people and make new friends. However, don’t forget about the ones you grew up with…..Remember two things: make the most of where you are going, and always remember where you came from,” said Hawk.

Class of 2018 Vice President Wyatt Carter led the Pledge of Allegiance, Elayna Bissell gave the invocation and benediction, Class President Sidney Cook gave the welcome and Class Secretary Sophia Carleton introduced the speakers.

Eastern High School Class of 2018 graduates included (names as listed by the school): Jessica Lynn Adams, Luke Ryan Allen, Owen Josiah Arix, Morgan Elizabeth Baer, Joshua Aaron Barringer, Elayna Teresa Bissell, Ethan Wyatt Bissell, Rebecca Madison Bissell, Michael Alexander Blair, Joshua Nathaniel Brewer, Mackenzie Jeanine Brooks, Emily Grace Bunce, Sarah Jeanne Bunce, Katelyn Brooke Butcher, Sophia Jane Carleton, Taylor Nicole Carleton, Wyatt Austin Carter, Tysen Matthew Casto, Garrett John Chalfant, Britney Alison Coates, Brandon William Colburn, Austin Phillip Coleman, Elizabeth Nicole Collins, Jessica Ann Cook, Sidney Erin Cook, Cynthia Nicole Davis, Tyler Gene Davis, Jakob Junior Denney, Gavin Blake Erwin, Mattison Taylor Finlaw, Courtney Dawn Fitzgerald, Melynda Kate Griffin, Kaitlyn Nicole Hawk, Elaina Mae Hensley, Kaleb Ryan Hill, Naomi Jae Hoffman,

Brayden Wesley Holter, Kaleb Michael Honaker, Selena Nicole Honaker, Brent Wilton Johnson, Ryan Lee Kennedy, Madison Jayne Kuhn, Austin Michael Lambert, Joseph Franklin Leach, Abigail Rose Litchfield, Morgain Elizabeth Little, Brittany Noelle Long, Courtney Nicole Lyons, Jordan Ray Lyons, Christian Bryan Mattox, Allyson Michelle Miller, Isaac Quinn Nottingham, Allison Rose Putman, Ethen Chancellor Richmond, Heather Renee Ridenour, Tyana Dawn Roush, Carl Waylon Salser, Alyssa Dawn Shaffer, Andrew Tyler Tuttle, Matthew J. Robert Werry, Hannah Maye White and Madison Joanna-Rose Williams.

