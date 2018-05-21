Fifth graders hooked on fishing

RACINE — Local fifth grade students recently traveled to Kountry Resort Campground for a field trip to the inaugural event, “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs.”

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office held the event for fifth graders of Southern, Meigs, and Eastern Elementary schools. “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” spanned out over four days for each school, Southern Elementary on May 1, Meigs Intermediate on May 14-15, and Eastern Elementary on May 16.

The students arrived at the campground at 9 a.m. for a day filled with various activities including fishing encouraging students to be hooked on positive activities. The students not only learned the proper protocol for fishing, but were able to see a demonstration of the tangled web a life of drugs could give them by certain students being wrapped in caution tape from their toes to their heads. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood explained the sheriff office’s school resource officers (SRO) went for training in order to provide the students with an informational session concerning the curriculum and passport to fishing. The students stayed the entirety of their school day.

“Our office will always move forward to get the youth in the county involved in projects like this,” said Wood, “we all had a fun day.”

Wood commented over 260 students attended with each student receiving a new fishing rod and reel. Wood explained the Meigs Soil and Water Office, Ohio State University Extension Office, Ohio Division of Wildlife, and Meigs County’s Conservation Clubs were of great support to help make the event come together.

Wood commented the event was “awesome” and the students took home with them a valuable message and added “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” will be making a return next year.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

