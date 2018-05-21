Tucker released after posting bond

POMEROY — A former corrections officer accused of sexual offenses against women he supervised is free on bond as the case moves forward.

Larry D. Tucker, 55, was released after $200,000 bond was posted on Monday.

Tucker was arraigned last week on 27 felony charges and one misdemeanor charge as indicted in early May. Bond was set by Judge Linton Lewis, sitting by assignment, at $200,000 without 10 percent as requested by Special Prosecutor Christopher Kinsler from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

At the arraignment, Lewis found Tucker indigent and appointed the state public defender to represent Tucker.

Charges against Tucker include six counts of Sexual Battery, third-degree felonies; six counts of Kidnapping, first-degree felonies; five counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, fourth-degree felonies; five counts of Attempted Sexual Battery, fourth-degree felonies; four counts of Attempted Compelling Prostitution, fourth-degree felonies; one count of Theft in Office, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor.

According to an investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Tucker is accused of sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault 11 different inmates and/or probationers while working as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a Meigs County Common Pleas Court probation officer.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between January 2011 and November 2017.

Each sexual battery charge and kidnapping charge carries a sexual violent predator specification. The six kidnapping charges also carry specifications alleging that the crimes were committed with sexual motivation.

Evidence of alleged theft in office was also uncovered over the course of the investigation, according to a news release from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

Tucker was a corrections officer with the Middleport Jail, as well as serving as a bailiff and probation officer with Meigs County Common Pleas Court. His employment with both agencies has since been terminated. Tucker has also been removed as a member of the Meigs Local Board of Education.

By Sarah Hawley

