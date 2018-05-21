Warner to be next Common Pleas Judge

POMEROY — Linda Warner will be Meigs County’s next Common Pleas Court Judge.

In the official vote count conducted on Monday, Warner defeated Christopher Tenoglia by 70 votes.

On election night, Warner held a 60 vote lead with 52 provisional ballots remaining to be counted. Warner gained 31 votes in the official count, while Tenoglia gained 21 votes. Warner received 2,181 total votes, with Tenoglia receiving 2,111.

Warner, a Republican, is unchallenged in the November General Election.

Practicing law in Southeastern Ohio since 1988, Warner as served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Steve Story and Pat Story, have worked as Village Solicitor for Middleport, Ohio, and served on numerous boards and committees throughout the years.

In 2003, Warner began working as a Common Pleas Court Magistrate, and continues that work in both Meigs and Gallia Counties. Warner is also the Mayor’s Court Magistrate in Pomeroy, Middleport, Rio Grande, and Oak Hill.

There were no changes to any of the other races, with Tim Ihle receiving the Republican position on the November ballot for Meigs County Commissioner.

Ihle may be challenged in November by Independent Moe Hajivandi. Hajivandi’s petition has not yet been reviewed for certification by the board of elections.

As for a potential Auditor race in November, there was some confusion at the Board of Elections as to the petition of Cheyenne Trussell who has filed as an independent candidate.

The Board of Elections initially stated that Trussell, who filed on May 7 as a independent, had voted a Republican ballot on May 8.

Upon review of the paper book kept at the polling location, it shows that Trussell voted an “issue only” ballot as opposed to a partisan ballot. The electronic version, which went down at times during the day, shows a Republican ballot. The matter is being reviewed by the Board of Elections regarding how to proceed.

