Sheriff’s office investigating death

POMEROY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old male early Sunday morning.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood told the Sentinel that his office was alerted by Meigs County EMS around 12:30 a.m. of an unresponsive individual who had been brought to the EMS station in Racine.

The individual was transported by EMS but died, said Wood.

The body has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to be completed.

Wood stated that BCI has been contacted to assist with the investigation and interviews are being conducted.

The name of the individual is not being released by law enforcement at this time.