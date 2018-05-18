Two sentenced to prison

POMEROY — Two Meigs County residents were sentenced to prison during hearings this week in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that on May 16, Kendra Hartley, 20, of Racine was convicted of Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine and Heroin) and Failure to Appear. Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge I. Carson Crow sentenced Hartley to 12 months in prison for Trafficking in Drugs and to five years of community control with an 18-month underlying sentence for Failure to Appear.

Shawntay Garnes, 27, of Middleport, was found to have violated the terms of her community control by being found in possession of heroin. In 2016, Garnes was convicted of Possession of Drugs (Cocaine) and placed on community control for five years with a 12-month underlying sentence. The court revoked community control and sentenced Garnes to 11 months in prison.

William Smith, 40, of Shade, Ohio, failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in Meigs County Common Pleas Court. The trial court issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest. Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

Arrest warrant issued for failure to appear