Adams, Hawk top EHS Class of 2018

REEDSVILLE — Jessica Adams and Kaitlyn Hawk will address the Eastern High School Class of 2018 when the graduates received their diplomas on Sunday afternoon.

Adams earned the honor of Valedictorian, while Hawk earned the Salutatorian position.

Adams, of Coolville, is the daughter of Chris and Teresa Adams. The valedictorian plans to attend Ohio University in the fall to major in graphic design.

Hawk, of Long Bottom, is the daughter of Jeff and Robyn Hawk. The salutatorian plans to attend Marietta College in the fall to continue her golf career. She plans to become a physicians assistant.

Both Hawk and Adams thanked former Eastern teacher Doug Dunn for his role in helping them during their time at the school.

“He introduced me to the graphic design major,” noted Adams.

For Hawk, it was his calming words that helped.

“When it was stressful he always told us things will be okay,” said Hawk.

When it came to being at their top of their class, Adams and Hawk said the idea came into focus during their junior years, leading them to strive for the top.

During her time at Eastern, Adams was a member of the Color Guard and archery team, as well as participating in Upward Bound at Ohio University.

Hawk participated in National Honor Society, 4-H, golf, cross country, basketball, track and student council.

As for words of wisdom for those coming behind them, Adams said for the students to “have fun.”

Joking that she already had gray hair, Hawk said “Try not to stress. It is not worth the stress.”

Eastern High School Class of 2018 graduates include: Jessica Lynn Adams, Luke Ryan Allen, Owen Josiah Arix, Morgan Elizabeth Baer, Joshua Aaron Barringer, Elayna Teresa Bissell, Ethan Wyatt Bissell, Rebecca Madison Bissell, Michael Alexander Blair, Joshua Nathaniel Brewer, Mackenzie Jeanine Brooks, Emily Grace Bunce, Sarah Jeanne Bunce, Katelyn Brooke Butcher, Sophia Jane Carleton, Taylor Nicole Carleton, Wyatt Austin Carter, Tysen Matthew Casto, Garrett John Chalfant, Britney Alison Coates, Brandon William Colburn, Austin Phillip Coleman, Elizabeth Nicole Collins, Jessica Ann Cook, Sidney Erin Cook, Cynthia Nichole Davis, Tyler Gene Davis, Jakob Junior Denney, Gavin Blake Erwin, Mattison Taylor Finlaw, Courtney Dawn Fitzgerald, Melynda Kate Griffin, Kaitlyn Nicole Hawk, Elaina Mae Hensley, Kaleb Ryan Hill, Naomi Jae Hoffman,

Brayden Wesley Holter, Kaleb Michael Honaker, Selena Nicole Honaker, Brent Wilton Johnson, Ryan Lee Kennedy, Madison Jayne Kuhn, Austin Michael Lambert, Joseph Franklin Leach, Abigail Rose Litchfield, Morgain Elizabeth Little, Brittany Noelle Long, Courtney Nicole Lyons, Jordan Ray Lyons, Christian Bryan Mattox, Allyson Michelle Miller, Isaac Quinn Nottingham, Allison Rose Putman, Ethen Chancellor Richmond, Heather Renee Ridenour, Tyana Dawn Roush, Carl Waylon Salser, Andrew Tyler Tuttle, Matthew J. Robert Werry, Hannah Maye White and Madison Joanna-Rose Williams.

Graduation for the Eastern High School Class of 2018 will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 in the high school gymnasium.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

