Eastern honors graduates

REEDSVILLE — Graduates for the Eastern High School Class of 2018 received numerous scholarships, awards and recognitions as part of the Senior Awards Ceremony on Thursday morning at Eastern High School.

The Top 10 of the graduating class were presented for the first time, with Valedictorian Jessica Adams, Salutatorian Kaitlyn Hawk, (third) Morgain Little, (fourth) Elayna Bissell, (fifth) Sidney Cook, (sixth) Taylor Carleton, (tie-seventh) Sophia Carleton and Mattison Finlaw, (ninth) Madison Kuhn, and (tenth) Abigail Litchfield.

Students who will receive honors diplomas on Sunday include, Jessica Adams, Elayna Bissell, Katelyn Butcher, Sophia Carleton, Taylor Carleton, Sidney Cook, Mattison Finlaw, Kaitlyn Hawk, Madison Kuhn, Abigail Litchfeld, Morgain Little, Hannah White and Garrett Chaflant;

Scholarships and Awards for the Class of 2018 included:

University of Rio Grande Jake Bapst Scholarship, approximately $6,700 (two years tuition) — Taylor Carleton;

Ohio University Dr. James H & Nellie Rowley Jewell-Manasseh Cutler Scholar Award, $108,088 (four year tuition, plus other expenses) — Sophia Carleton;

Ohio University Signature Awards — Jessica Adams ($6,700), Elayna Bissell ($2,000), and Allyson Miller ($1,000);

Ohio Valley University academic scholarship, $11,500 per year ($46,000 total) — Hannah White;

Marietta College — Mattison Finlaw ($25,000), Kaitlyn Hawk ($19,000);

Hill’s Cruisin Saturday Night Car Show Scholarship, $1,000 — Elayna Bissell;

Donald Ray Spencer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 — Madison Bissell;

John Redovian Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 — Mattison Finlaw;

Kevin Fick Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each — Morgain Little and Elayna Bissell;

Stewart/Johnson VFW Post 9926 Scholarship, $500 each — Naomi Hoffman and Heather Ridenour;

Justin Hill Memorial Scholarship, $500 — Taylor Carleton;

Eastern Music Boosters, $500 — Heather Ridenour;

Eastern Local Board of Education Scholarships — Valedictorian ($550 per year/4 years): Jessica Adams, Salutatorian ($450 per year/4 years): Kaitlyn Hawk, Green ($425 per year/4 years): Morgain Little, White ($350 per year/2 years): Taylor Carleton;

Maxine Whitehead Scholarship, $500 per year/4 years — Heather Ridenour;

Bill and Wilma Williams Scholarship, $750 per year/4 years — Elayna Bissell and Sidney Cook;

Bill Call Scholarship, $2,100 — Brittany Long;

Lewis Parker Scholarship, $1,000 — Jessica Adams;

OVEC Kyger Creek Science Scholarship, $450 — Elayna Bissell;

Eichinger Family Scholarship, $3,000 — Sophia Carleton;

Jim Huff Scholarship, $500 — Brittany Long;

ELEA Scholarship, $500 each — Kaitlyn Hawk, Hannah White and Brent Johnson;

American Red Cross, $250 each — Taylor Carleton, Sidney Cook and Brent Johnson;

Holzer Science Award, $300 — Elayna Bissell;

Eastern Athletic Boosters Scholarship, $1,000 each — Kaitlyn Hawk, Courtney Fitzgerald, Josh Brewer and Morgain Little;

Franklin B. Walter Award — Mattison Finlaw;

US Army Reserve National Scholar-Athlete — Jessica Cook and Austin Coleman;

NASSA Sportsmanship Award — Owen Arix and Morgain Little;

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award — Kaitlyn Hawk and Austin Coleman;

Ivan B. Walker Award — Jessica Cook and Austin Coleman;

OHSAA/Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award — Owen Arix and Kaitlyn Hawk;

Courageous Student Award — Brayden Holter;

Senior Athlete Awards — Morgan Baer, Elayna Bissell, Mackenzie Brooks, Sarah Bunce, Sophia Carleton, Elizabeth Collins, Jessica Cook, Sidney Cook, Mattison Finlaw, Courtney Fitzgerald, Kaitlyn Hawk, Morgain Little, Madison Williams, Owen Arix, Wyatt Bissell, Josh Brewer, Wyatt Carter, Brandon Colburn, Austin Coleman, Tyler Davis, Gavin Erwin, Kaleb Hill, Kaleb Honaker, Brayden Holter, Isaac Nottingham and Ethen Richmond;

Student Council — President Sidney Cook, Vice President Kaitlyn Hawk, Secretary Ally Durst, Treasurer Isaiah Martindale, Elayna Bissell, Brayden Holter and Wyatt Carter;

National Honor Society — President Elayna Bissell, Vice President Mattison Finlaw, Secretary Sidney Cook, Treasurer Kaitlyn Hawk, Historian Sophia Carleton, Madison Kuhn, Morgain Little, Hannah White, Katelyn Butcher and Taylor Carleton;

Farmers Bank Junior Board — Elayna Bissell, Sidney Cook, Mattison Finlaw, Kaitlyn Hawk, Naomi Hoffman and Madison Kuhn;

4-H Cords — Kaitlyn Hawk, Elizabeth Collins, Tyler Davis, Mattison Finlaw, Brandon Colburn, Courtney Fitzgerald, Matthew Werry and Jessica Cook;

Red Cord (three blood drive donations) — Josh Barringer, Elayna Bissell, Taylor Carleton, Wyatt Carter, Austin Coleman, Sidney Cook, Courtney Fitzgerald, Kaleb Hill, Naomi Hoffman, Ryan Kennedy, Brent Johnson, Ethen Richmond and Matthew Werry;

WSAZ Best of the Class — Jessica Adams;

AA Liberal Arts Transfer Degree (Associates Degree) from Washington State Community College — Hannah White;

Anatomy and Physiology Award — Elayna Bissell, Sidney Cook, Kaitlyn Hawk and Morgain Little;

Model United Nations Award — Morgain Little and Heather Ridenour;

Economics Award — Morgain Little;

English Awards — Elayna Bissell, Taylor Carleton, Sidney Cook, Mattison Finlaw, Kaitlyn Hawk and Morgain Little;

Calculus — Elayna Bissell;

Transition to College Math — Allyson Miller;

Business Math — Brent Johnson;

Choir — Brandon Colburn;

Band, John Phillip Sousa Award — Heather Ridenour;

Perfect Attendance — 10th grade: Brayden Bush, Nicholas Durst, Madelyn Nutter; 11th grade: Emmalea Durst and Michael Hooper.

Community Member Award — Dorhman Reed;

The “Top 10” of the Eastern Class of 2018 are (front from left) Valedictorian Jessica Adams, Salutatorian Kaitlyn Hawk, Morgain Little, Elayna Bissell, Sidney Cook, (back from left) Taylor Carleton, Sophia Carleton, Mattison Finlaw, Madison Kuhn and Abigail Litchfield. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.18-Awards-1_ne201851716257839.jpg The “Top 10” of the Eastern Class of 2018 are (front from left) Valedictorian Jessica Adams, Salutatorian Kaitlyn Hawk, Morgain Little, Elayna Bissell, Sidney Cook, (back from left) Taylor Carleton, Sophia Carleton, Mattison Finlaw, Madison Kuhn and Abigail Litchfield. Heather Ridenour received the John Phillip Sousa Award for Music from teacher Cris Kuhn. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.18-Awards-2_ne20185171635316.jpg Heather Ridenour received the John Phillip Sousa Award for Music from teacher Cris Kuhn. Sophia Carleton receives the Ohio University Dr. James H. and Nellie Rowley Jewell-Manasseh Cutler Scholar Award from 2012 recipient Courtney Manuel. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.18-Awards-3_ne20185171639102.jpg Sophia Carleton receives the Ohio University Dr. James H. and Nellie Rowley Jewell-Manasseh Cutler Scholar Award from 2012 recipient Courtney Manuel. Kirk Reed accepts the Community Member Award on behalf of his father, Dohrman Reed, from Principal Shawn Bush. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.18-Awards-4_ne201851716311826.jpg Kirk Reed accepts the Community Member Award on behalf of his father, Dohrman Reed, from Principal Shawn Bush. Deborah Kerwood presents Model United Nations awards to Morgain Little and Heather Ridenour. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/05/web1_5.18-Awards-5_ne20185171631790.jpg Deborah Kerwood presents Model United Nations awards to Morgain Little and Heather Ridenour.

Class of 2018 receives awards, scholarships

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.