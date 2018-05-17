Recognizing Police Week

The Meigs County Commissioner recognized May 13-19 as Police Week with a proclamation during last week’s meeting. Pictured are commissioners Mike Bartrum, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle, Victim Advocate Alexis Schwab, Prosecutor James K. Stanley and Clerk/Grants Administrator Betsy Entsminger. The Prosecutor’s Office will host an appreciation breakfast on May 19 for local law enforcement.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

