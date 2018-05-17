UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash

PORTLAND — Two people were killed and two others flown to area hospitals following a crash on US Route 33 on Thursday morning.

A news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallipolis Post, states that Brooks Boulware, 80, of Clemmons, North Carolina, was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 westbound on US Route 33 when it crossed the center line striking a 2018 Kenworth head-on. The Kenworth was driven by Kenneth Millender, 35, of Hesperia, California. Millender suffered minor injuries.

Boulware’s passengers, Maxine Boulware, 78, and William Brame, 73, both of Clemmons, North Carolina, were pronounced dead at the scene. Dorothy Brame, 66, was flown from the scene to CAMC but later died, according to the release.

Brooks Boulware was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Both Dorothy and William Brame was not wearing safety belts, according to the release.

Meigs County EMS, EMA and Sheriff’s Office, Racine Volunteer Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have been at the scene.

Route 33 remained closed for much of the day between State Route 124 and the Ravenswood Bridge.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

