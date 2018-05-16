Rio History Honor Society inducts new members

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College inducted new members to its Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter of the history honor society Phi Alpha Theta. Faculty advisor for the chapter Professor of History Dr. Scott Beekman said he is proud of these students’ hard work to achieve membership and feels they are an example of Rio’s commitment to quality education.

“These students want to learn and go the extra mile in the field. Because this is a national organization, they also have the chance to go to conferences to network with other students and professionals and learn more about ongoing research others are doing. It’s a great supplement to their courses by enhancing the quality of their work and education,” Beekman said. “Our students can compete at a national level. I’m very proud of the effort they put in because of their love of history. Being the faculty advisor for this group is very rewarding.”

Phi Alpha Theta is an international organization founded in 1921, which has grown to include 860 chapters across the country with nearly 9,000 new members inducted each year. Dr. Barry Thompson and Dr. Ivan Tribe created Rio’s Alpha Alpha Delta chapter in 1982.

The Alpha Alpha Delta Spring 2018 inductees are Christopher Davis, Douglas Huff, Shannon Scott and Maddison Siders. The organization also recognized members who graduated this semester with an honor cord to wear during the commencement ceremony. The recent graduates from Alpha Alpha Delta are Kim Bowman, Eric Buzzard, Cody Call, Steven Campbell, Brandon Coon, Bethany Hardman, Eric Landrum, Justin May, Shannon Scott and Cierra Small.

For more information about the Alpha Alpha Delta chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, contact Beekman at 740-245-7261.